Why Xavier Nwankpa’s dedication to Iowa football matters

In the 23-year Kirk Ferentz era, there has never been such a recruiting win for Iowa football.

On Wednesday, Southeast Polk senior defense Xavier Nwankpa announced his pick for Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame finalists, thus becoming the highest-ranked Rivals.com recruit (#20 in the class of 2022) ever pick the Hawkeyes?.

Some thoughts that come to mind on this historic day

If Iowa wants to win postseason games on big stages, it needs more of this kind of talent.

That was clear in the loss of the Saturday league championship game to Michigan, especially watch Aidan Hutchinson manhandle Iowas three- and four-star offensive linemen. And while one player in football can’t make that much of a difference compared to basketball, acquiring a Nwankpas-level athlete is an achievement for even the elites. According to rivals, Nwankpa is only the third five-star candidate in his class to pledge to a Big Ten school. Ohio State has one. Michigan has one. And now Iowa has its first five stars since AJ Epenesa (ranked number 30 in the class of 2017).

But Epenesas recruiting was very different from this. Epenesa would always remain a Hawkeye, with his father a former Iowa City player. He committed early in the process and was actually a four-star defensive target at the time, but was later given that five-star distinction.

Nwankpa, whose father ran the track in the state of Iowa, has everyone in the country been chasing him for the past yearand had no predetermined favorite. The first security offer came from Nebraska prior to his sophomore year, 29 months ago. Iowa was his third offering, in October 2019, and Notre Dame was his fourth. The following spring, Michigan jumped in. By the summer of 2020, Oklahoma and Ohio State had offered. Clemson and Alabama would follow. Talk about a whos who of college football.

Still, Iowa stayed in the fight and… won the battle. Nwankpa told Iowa coaches about his intentions Monday night and then made it public on Wednesday afternoon.

Iowas’ move to the 4-2-5 defense was the basis for this recruiting win.

Back in the midst of Iowa’s 2018 season, defensive coordinator Phil Parker and linebackers coach Seth Wallace made the move from their base 4-3 and created a new position on defense they call cash, a fifth defensive back instead of a third linebacker. The ideal player for that position is someone of good size who can throw his weight in the run game while also playing excellent man-to-man pass coverage. Amani Hooker was the first to play in that position and he still plays in the NFL. Dane Belton now holds that role and was recently named first-team All-Big Ten.

Nwankpa (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is recruited into the cash position and is that type of hybrid player that the current NFL craves. If Belton turns pro after the Citrus Bowl (an obvious possibility), Nwankpa could have a clear path to playing like true freshmen. And by all accounts, he is talented enough to do so. Iowas 4-2-5 and Parker’s development path have made the Hawkeyes an attractive landing spot for defensive defenders.

This dedication speaks volumes about Iowa’s approach to racial inequality issues.

The June 2020 turmoil that rocked the Iowa football program and led to the ousting of strength coach Chris Doyle occurred during Nwankpa’s hiring. The subsequent investigation into racial prejudice found that “the rules of the program perpetuated racial or cultural prejudice and diminished the value of cultural diversity.”

Throughout Iowa’s 10-3 season, Ferentz has complimented his players on their love for each other. And just like with the recruiting four-star wide receiver Keagan Johnson in the Class of 2021, Iowa coaches answered Nwankpa’s questions about the team’s culture directly…and to his satisfaction, to the point that the Hawkeyes could get past Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Nwankpa won’t be a high maintenance five star recruit.

Coaches often praised Epenesa for having a two-star attitude in Iowa, meaning he worked as hard as everyone else and didn’t drive his talent to the playing field. Everything that has been said and written about Nwankpa fits the same pattern. He is a respectful young man (turned 18 Wednesday) on and off the field.

Someone with strong ties to southeastern Poland sent me this text message about Nwankpa on Wednesday: Kids look up to him, and he doesn’t look down on them.

Iowa loves to get those high character men regardless of star level. Coincidentally, Nwankpa comes with five stars. And next Wednesday, all hell officially signs with the Hawkeyes.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 27 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.