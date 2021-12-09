Sports
Peng Shuai news | Chinese tennis star is ‘definitely not safe’, says human rights lawyer Teng Biao
Tennis player Peng Shuai is “definitely not safe” despite video calls with the International Olympic Committee, a Chinese dissident said.
Peng accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on social media last month, in a post that was deleted almost immediately.
She has not been seen in public since, but she did participate in two video calls with the IOC.
A host of tennis stars have publicly called for confirmation that she is safe, while questions are being raised about Beijing’s suitability to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.
In an extensive interview with CNN, human rights lawyer Teng Biao said the situation is totally unacceptable.
“Of course Peng Shuai is not safe,” he said.
“What we know is that she is still alive and still in China. But she is absolutely not safe, not good and she is completely controlled by the Chinese authorities.
“And nobody knows where she is being held. And so the athletes, if they go to China, nobody can guarantee their safety.
The WTA Tour has already announced that it will suspend all tournaments in China, worth more than $1 billion. The ATP has yet to follow suit, in a move that has puzzled many in the tennis world.
Teng was held in China in 2008 and now lives in exile in the United States.
The US and Australia have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, but Teng urged countries to go one step further.
“The world should prioritize moral principles and freedom over money and profit,” he said.
“The athletes may not be safe if they protest against Beijing, or if they say something critical of the Chinese government.”
WTA boss Steve Simon said in a statement last week that he wanted to handle the matter in a “complete, fair and transparent manner”.
“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,” he said.
“None of this is acceptable and it cannot become acceptable.
“As a result, and with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault.”
