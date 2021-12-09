Maine Nordiques adds two junior hockey veterans

The Maine Nordiques have shuffled their roster by bartering for a pair of veteran junior hockey players.

The Nordiques added striker Henry Thrun and defender Martin Marnauzs to the roster. Both players have experience in the North American Hockey League.

Thrun started the year with the Cranbrook Bucks of the British Columbia Hockey League. The 20-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had a goal and four assists in 12 games.

He is committed to Western Michigan University, a Division I school that plays in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Former standout Hebron Academy Luke Grainger is currently on the Broncos roster.

“I think he was looking for a change of scenery,” Maine Nordiques coach Matt Pinchevsky said of Thrun. “We know a lot about his game (from playing against him two seasons ago) and how he runs his business and where he’s going. The NCHC is an in-depth conference and he’s going to West Michigan next year.”

The Nordiques acquired Thrun’s NAHL rights from the Kenai River Brown Bears, where he played from 2019-21, in exchange for striker Kristopher Zapata.

Thrun played with current Maine Nordiques forward Patrick Schemedlin on a call-up to the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League in the 2019-20 season.

Zapata had an assist in 12 games with the Nordiques this season. Last year with the Maine Nordiques Academy 18U team, he had 12 goals and 18 assists in 48 games.

Marnauzs comes from the Northeast generals, in exchange for future considerations. The left-handed defender had three goals and four assists in 21 games with the Generals. Pinchevsky has coached him in summer youth hockey tournaments in the past.

“(Marnauzs) has been playing in the league for two years and he is a player (born in 2002),” said Pinchevsky. “He is an experienced defender who will help us in multiple situations and give some stability and competition to our rear.”

To make way for Marnauzs on the roster, the Nordiques have released defender Hank McDonough, who took over from the El Paso Rhinos on Nov. 5. McDonough had one assist in seven games with Maine. Pinchevsky said the team will work with McDonough to find another team to play this season.

Thrun and Marnauzs line up for the Nordiques against the Jamestown Rebels at The Colisee Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7:00 PM

NORDIQUES LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

The Nordiques also added strikers Oliver Genest of Sanford, Laurent Trpanier (Saint Basile-le-Grand, Quebec) and defender Seth Murch (Lee, New Hampshire) to the team’s affiliate list. All three play for the Seacoast Performance Academy 17U team in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Genest leads the 17U team with 25 goals and 11 assists; Trpanier is the team’s third top scorer with 12 goals and 19 assists. Murch has five goals and fourteen assists.

The trio are practicing with the Nordiques this week, and may be called up later in the year.

“The coaching staff and our GM (Eric Soltys), we are very happy (with) what we have seen (from them in practice),” said Pinchevsky. “They are very professional; they are very driven in their game and academics. All three are Ivy League student candidates.”

Pinchevsky coached all three at the Seacoast Performance Academy in 2018-19.

MOORE SET UP IN NORTH EASTERN

Andy Moore, who helped Greely win the Class B state championships in 2019 and 2020, will play Division I college hockey at Northeastern next year.

Moore was a Twin City Thunder draft pick in 2019 and played for games with the Thunder in 2019-20, recording one assist.

Moore has scored three goals and provided three assists in 19 USHL games this season with Cedar Rapids RoughRiders drafting him in May.

Last year, Moore played for the Boston Jr. Rangers, who won the Eastern Hockey League Championship. He had 19 goals and 28 assists in 38 regular season games. Moore was the EHL’s rookie of the year and was named to the league’s all-star team.

Jack Williams, a Biddeford native, will also play for Northeastern next season. Williams is currently with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL.

THUNDER’S TIERNEY HONORED

Twin City Thunder defenseman Blake Tierney has been selected as the USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference North Division Defender of the Week.

Tierney had an assist and was plus-two in a 6-4 loss to the Boston Jr. Browns on Friday. On Saturday, he played nearly 22 minutes in a 3-1 win over the Northern Cyclones.

Tierney has provided four assists in nine games since joining the Thunder in early November.

