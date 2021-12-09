Illinois Office of Tourism honors industry leaders | Local news





CHICAGO – The 2021 Illinois Governors Conference on Travel & Tourism kicked off Monday, December 6 at Navy Pier in Chicago with an awards ceremony honoring tourism leaders’ contribution to the industry, including special recognition for how communities responded during the pandemic. This year, the new Silver Lining Stories initiative rewards tourist attractions and business owners who have committed to supporting their communities and innovating under extremely challenging circumstances as they emerged from the pandemic. Honorees were selected by their industry peers who voted through theIllinois Governors Conference on Tourism Facebook page. I am committed to making the investments necessary to renew our tourism industry and the communities it supports. We’ve deployed more than $1 billion in emergency aid to more than 10,000 Illinois businesses in hundreds of cities and towns across our state, Governor JB Pritzker said. We have provided 7,500 hospitality grants totaling $265 million through the Business Interruption Grants and Back to Business Grants. And distributed grants targeting new and recurring festivals and tourist attractions all over our state. People also read… Congratulations to the small businesses and community groups nominated for the Silver Lining Stories. Their stories highlight the ingenuity, resilience and ingenuity we saw in the tourism industry and across Illinois as people revolved around helping each other and serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sylvia I. Garcia, acting director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities (DCEO). Silver Lining Stories categories include: Best support for essential workers– Winner:Project Frontline, nominated by Visit McHenry County, organizations, individuals or companies that stood up for essential workers and helped make their lives better.

Most engaged community partner– Winner:Vine Street Market, farmers’ market at OFallon Station, nominated by ILLINOISouth Tourism, Individual, company, or organization who has supported their community in multiple ways over a period of time.

Most Innovative Pandemic Startup – Winner:Pick up 25, nominated by Visit Oak Park, travel/tourism company that successfully launched during COVID and created a sustainable business

Best pivot point– Winner:Shawnee Hills Wine Route, nominated by Southernmost Illinois Tourism, Business or individual who changed their business model during one of the largest economic, people and health pandemics and innovated as a result. The Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards were also presented to celebrate the most innovative tourism marketing initiatives from convention and tourism agencies (CVB) statewide, ahead of the pandemic. The awards ceremony was hosted by Val Warner, the Emmy Award-winning co-host of Windy City Weekend on ABC 7. It is an incredible honor to recognize our tourism partners across the state who work tirelessly to promote Illinois as a premier tourism destination, said Karla Flannery, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. Travel and tourism professionals from across the country judged the entries in eight categories, ranging from the best social media marketing to the best event or festival, with one exceptional entry receiving the best of the show. Each category contained a Budget A for organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 and above, and Budget B for organizations with budgets under $500,000. Illinois Excellence in Tourism Award winners: Best Niche Targeting Budget A Heritage Corridor CVB, 2019Heritage Corridor Ale Trail Dear Niche Targeting Budget B Ottawa Visitor Center,Local restaurant week Dear Niche Targeting Budget B Seeking Lincoln Heritage Coalition,History in your backyard Dear Social Media Marketing Budget A Galena CVB,Facebook milestone Galena Dear Social Media Marketing Budget B Quincy Area CVB,Best Postcard Photo FB Contest + Inside Guide Dear Branding Initiative Budget A Rockford Area CVB,2019 International Table Tennis Federation North American Olympic Table Tennis Trials Dear Branding Initiative Budget B Elgin Area CVB,Ring around Elgin Dear Branding Initiative Budget B Galesburg CVB,Experience Galesburg Rebrand Dear Cooperative Partnership Budget Visiting Lake County CVB,Visit Lake County – Best Cooperative Partnership (Six Flags Great America and Lincolnshire Marriott Resort) Dear Cooperative Partnership Budget B Sports Illinois,Sports Huddle 2019 Dear Event or Festival Budget An Illinois Restaurant Association,Chicago Gourmet Dear Event or Festival Budget B The Joliet Area Historical Museum,A night behind bars Dear Website Budget A Choose Chicago,Choose Chicago website Dear Website Budget B Elgin Area CVB,Explore the Elgin website Dear Tourism Marketing Budget A The Art Institute of Chicago,Andy WarholFrom A to B and back again Dear Tourism Marketing Budget B Lakeview Chamber of Commerce,Wrigleyville Wonderland Best Printed Collateral Budget A ILLINOISouth, ILLINOISouth Series Kids Activity Books Dear Printed Collateral Budget B Great Rivers Country,Illinois Antiques Best International Marketing Agency for Major Rivers and Routes Tourism,Route 66 Dear Navy Pier PR campaign,Chicago Beach Best of Show – Illinois Restaurant Association This year, the Illinois Excellence in Tourism program and Silver Lining Stories are presented by the Illinois Office of Tourism. The Illinois Governors Conference on Travel & Tourism will take place in Chicago, December. 6-8, at the Sable Hotel on Navy Pier. The conference brings together state leaders, travel experts and special guests to share the latest innovative ideas for promoting travel. For a full conference schedule and list of speakers at this year’s conference, visithttp://www.ilgovconference.com. Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

