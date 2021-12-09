WEAR BLUE: Seton Hall #23 for BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle with #7 Texas At The Rock





South Orange, New Jersey– No. 23 Seton Hall will face his second top-10 opponent of the fledgling season when the Pirates welcome No. 7 Texas for a BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle matchup at Prudential Center on Thursday at 6:30 PM on FS1.

There are still a limited number of tickets available and they are for sale here. GAME PROMOTIONS It's Pirate Pride Week, wear your best Pirate BLUE device to support the Pirates!

device to support the Pirates! Consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Team Walker Toy Drive to support Jersey City kids. The donation table is in the foyer at section 18.

The Pirates will honor their 2020-21 BIG EAST All-Academic team recipients during a media timeout in the second half. ACCESS POLICY To enter the Prudential Center, customers aged 12 and over must… OPTION A: Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination status (via display of a current vaccination card, a full photo of the card or an online digital vaccination booklet) or…

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination status (via display of a current vaccination card, a full photo of the card or an online digital vaccination booklet) or… OPTION B: Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Children under 12are allowed to enter the arena as long as they wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking. MOBILE CARDS Henceforth, all tickets to access men’s and women’s home basketball games will be fully digital, making access to Prudential Center and Walsh Gymnasium safer and easier for fans. This move to digital ticketing via a smartphone will also help make ticket transactions more secure and reduce fraud and counterfeiting. Tickets can be accessed through the SHU Pirates Mobile App, available for all iOS and Android devices. For more information and to watch an informative video,Click here. CASHLESS POLICIES

Cash is NOT accepted at concession stands, retail locations, or the Box Office. Pay with a debit or credit card using tap to pay, chip or swipe, or mobile payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. For guests wishing to convert cash to card, reverse ATMs are available at no cost as per Sections 1, 14, 125 and in the Box Office Lobby. BONUS “THING TO KNOW”: BE PATIENCE! There are many new features and initiatives at Prudential Center this season. Make sure to arrive early, have your tickets downloaded to your Apple wallet and be patient as we are all getting used to the gameday experience. NOTES YOU NEED TO KNOW Seton Hall has appeared once before in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, falling in the state of Iowa on December 8, 2019.

Last season, the Pirates were supposed to host Baylor at Prudential Center, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

head coach Kevin Willard is one win away from tying PJ Carlesimo (212 wins) for second on Seton Hall’s all-time win list.

is one win away from tying PJ Carlesimo (212 wins) for second on Seton Hall’s all-time win list. De Hall is off to its best start since 2017-18 when it started the season with a 9-1 record.

The Hall is one of only eight teams to have a top-five win this season (Gonzaga, Duke, UCLA, Arizona, Dayton, Ohio State, Alabama) and the only team in the country to have a top-five win on the road.

The last and only time the Pirates defeated two ranked non-conference opponents during the regular season in the BIG EAST era was in 2017-18 when The Hall defeated No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 17 Louisville.

The Pirates have held six of their first eight opponents to 67 points or less and are currently 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency by KenPom.

Seton Hall was in the AP Top 25 for the third consecutive week on Monday when the Pirates came in at number 23.

When ranked, Seton Hall is 23-25 ​​all-time in games against other ranked opponents and is 9-8 at home.

De Hall is 6-1 all-time when he is 23rd in the AP Top 25.

Since 2016-17, the Pirates are 17-6 against non-conference opponents when ranked nationally.

Seton Hall is 174-63 all-time when ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Pirates are all-time 78-11(.876) against non-conference opponents at the Prudential Center and are 4-0 this season.

sophomore guard Kadary Richmond (Brooklyn, NY) averaged 7.7 assists (28 total), 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Pirates over the last three games.

(Brooklyn, NY) averaged 7.7 assists (28 total), 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Pirates over the last three games. senior security guard Jared Rhoden (Baldwin, NY) has been named twice this season in the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll.

(Baldwin, NY) has been named twice this season in the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. Rhoden, who scored a career-high 29 points in the loss to Ohio State, was named first in the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on 11/22 after a 16 point, five rebound performance at No. 4 Michigan.

The Pirates’ 67-65 victory over the Wolverines was the program’s tenth-ever victory over a top-five-ranked Associated Press team and their first-ever on the road against a non-conference opponent.

graduated student Ike Obiagu (Abuja, Nigeria) has registered a block in 20 consecutive games dating back to last season.

(Abuja, Nigeria) has registered a block in 20 consecutive games dating back to last season. Senior Graduate Student Myles Cale (Middletown, Del.) Returning for the Pirates against Nyack, he scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in 21 minutes.

(Middletown, Del.) Returning for the Pirates against Nyack, he scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in 21 minutes. Cale moved closer to the top five career games played in the program’s history and is five games away from tying Mike Nzei’s Seton Hall record of 135 career games played.

