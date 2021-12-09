Cricket: Head puts Australia in control as injured England collapse, sports news and top stories





MELBOURNE (REUTERS) – Travis Head crushed a century of T20 style to put Australia firmly in control of the first Ashes test on Thursday (Dec. 9) as England suffered an injury crisis during a miserable day two in the field at the gabba. David Warner came up six runs short in a fortuitous century, but Head held the flame with a belligerent, unbeaten 112 from 96 balls that pushed Australia to a commanding 196-run lead on England’s paltry first-innings total of 147. Head’s partner, Mitchell Starc, was 10 not out at the end. On a day of decreasing heat and humidity, troubles piled up for Joe Root’s team, with talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes nearly scratched off the attack with an apparent knee injury from the morning. Paceman Ollie Robinson was also in all sorts of trouble, getting off the ground in obvious discomfort after barely getting through one of his overs after tea. That left an exhausted Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to support England’s attack, but spinner Jack Leach and Root were knocked to all corners of the ground by Head. Warner had previously marched on the brink of a century after being given three reprieves in the field, but he was eventually out for 94 right after tea, undone by a slower ball from Robinson causing a loose scoop to Stokes. Robinson made a hat-trick after he bowled Cameron Green’s next ball when the all-rounder couldn’t make a shot. But it was only a brief rally as Alex Carey and Head held Australia steady with a 41-run partnership. Head was under pressure to maintain his spot in the middle rank, while Usman Khawaja was poised to slide in. “England did well, but what an entertaining innings there by Travis Head,” said Warner. “It was entertaining cricket and great to watch, there are smiles on our faces. “He was there in a close fight with Ussy (Khawaja) and to get out there and play like he did. That’s the Travis we know.”

