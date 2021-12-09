College football winners, 2021 season losers: Michigan trusts Jim Harbaugh and Clemson back at the drawing board

The regular season is over and the College Football Playoff field is ready, so it’s time to look back at what will go down in history as one of the most exciting seasons in the history of the sport.

The 2021 season brought us incredible moments. Texas A&M became the first non-ranked team to beat the No. 1 since 2008 when Jimbo Fisher made history by becoming the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the godfather. Twelve FCS teams beat FBS opponents, the most since the 2013 season. And, most surprising of all, three programs with no national championships this millennium have joined the CFP field, along with defending national champion Crimson Tide.

But the stories don’t stop there. Several of college football’s bluebloods — including LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and USC — had job openings at the same time, an anomaly in the modern era. Clemson, one of two teams with multiple national titles in the playoff era, has soul searching to do after the infrastructure was demolished. And with a realignment over the sport, many key stakeholders are hanging with lounge chairs in anticipation of the inevitable.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of the 2021 college football season.

winners

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh:In a sport where the course of coaching has become the norm, a story of trust in the process stands out. Michigan brass chose to restructure Jim Harbaugh’s contract to give him another crack in national competitiveness after a shocking 2-4, pandemic shortened campaign. He responded by defeating Ohio State for the first time, leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 and earning the school’s maiden trip to the playoff. Who has it better than Harbaugh? Nobody, it seems.

Michigan state: Calling your chance at Sparty ahead of schedule dramatically undermines the story. While the Big Ten is not releasing a formal poll for the season, an informal Poll on Cleveland.com of the Big Ten writers, the state of Michigan was expected to have finished last in the Big Ten East. Instead, Kenneth Walker III’s dynamic decline and a wave of transfers quickly helped turn the tide in East Lansing, making the Spartans under sophomore head coach Mel Tucker a contender for the Big Ten. Now, for the first time since 2015, MSU is being awarded a trip to the New Year’s Six. It was unclear what the future of this program would be in the post-Mark Dantonio era, but 2021 proved the Spartans aren’t going anywhere. Most importantly, Michigan State stuck Tucker to a monstrous 10-year contract extension.

The State of Utah: Perhaps the most overlooked story of this season has been the incredible rise of soccer in Utah. Both the #11 Utah and the State of Utah won their respective conference championships, and the Aggies’ turnaround was so dramatic that freshman coach Blake Anderson would take the honors of being named Coach of the Year. No. 13 BYU blew through his schedule, winning all four of its games against Pac-12 opponents. The three teams in the state of Utah won 30 games together. In comparison: the sevenFBS teams in the state of Florida totaled 34 wins. Utah has arguably one of the best collection of coaches out of any state.

Cincinnati: Heading into 2021, no Group of Five team had ever finished higher than No. 7 in the final CFP rankings. But months after accepting an invitation to the Big 12, the Bearcats broke through and became the first Group of Five team in the field. Fittingly, the “We Want Bama” crowd will finally get their wish when Cincy plays the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl semifinals. Whatever happens, a trip to the sport’s biggest stage portends big things as the Bearcats enter the Big 12 in the near future. With No. 13 BYU and No. 20 Houston also having big seasons, the new Big 12 seems to be a big winner overall.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett:As a fifth-year senior, Pickett started 2021 as a solid but unspectacular signal caller. He responded with one of the best individual seasons by a Pitt quarterback in history – a history with one Dan Marino. Pickett threw 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to their first conference championship since joining the ACC.

Baylor: In 2020, the Bears cobbled together one of the worst fouls in the program’s history during a disappointing 2-7 campaign. But then coach Dave Aranda hired Jeff Grimes to pull off the attack and the results spoke for themselves. The Bears defeated three ranked opponents to win their first Big 12 Championship Game. Aranda’s rise from 2-7 to 11-2 in one season is significant in itself, but the timing couldn’t be better as the Big 12 is going through a period of major transition. If Aranda lingers, Baylor can pin himself all the way to the top.

losers

Clemson: Entering 2021 as an early favorite for the national championship, the Tigers had high hopes for former No. 1 quarterback recruit DJ Uiagalelei. Instead, Uiagalelei was last in the ACC in passer rating, defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to coach Oklahoma and now offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is reportedly in the mix in Virginia. The loss of Trevor Lawrence would always herald a new era, but coach Dabo Swinney has to start almost from the ground floor with so much uncertainty surrounding the organization. Clemson’s superpower has been continuity. Now that that’s over, Swinney must redefine the off-season schedule.

Texas A&M:If you had told the Aggies before the season that they would beat Alabama on October 9, everyone would have expected that meant they would win the SEC West and, at worst, be in the New Year’s Six. Instead, the program finished 4-4 in the SEC for the sixth time in nine seasons and followed an Orange Bowl campaign with a trip to the Gator Bowl. The only good news is that Texas A&M is a short distance from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, a huge step for Jimbo Fisher’s program. But until those players perform at the highest level, Texas A&M continues to wander the wilds for its first season with 10 wins since Johnny Manziel’s Heisman season.

Fire squad coach:Amazingly, there was a lot of turnover in high profile jobs within a few months. USC and LSU tied the ropes of Clay Helton and Ed Orgeron, respectively, early in the season. Florida waited for everything to completely fall apart before letting go of Dan Mullen, while Miami fired Manny Diaz in a bizarre situation at the end of the year when it courted Oregon’s Mario Cristobal. All four programs have the ability to quickly straighten the ship after landing with priority choices, but it’s bizarre to say the least to have so many Legendary programs all in one cycle.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian: Sark was hired on the Alabama National Championship-winning staff for one reason: to take a good team to the championship level. Instead, the Longhorns put together one of their most embarrassing seasons in decades and seemingly fast-forwarded through the entire Charlie Strong and Tom Herman eras in just 12 games. Texas lost to Kansas, posting its first six-game losing streak since 1956 and missing a bowl game after four consecutive post-season wins. Recruitment and the transfer portal will give the Longhorns a chance to recover quickly, but it’s hard to imagine a worse start to Sark’s coaching term in Austin. In fact, his debut by a new Texas coach was the worst since Dana X. Bible in 1937. This is not what Texas had in mind as it entered its new era in the SEC.

Indiana: Hoosiers coach Tom Allen quickly became one of the stars of the sport after leading his team to a 6-2 record and number 12 ranking in 2020. That success appears to have been a pandemic-related blip as the Hoosiers imploded in a shocking 2-10 campaign in 2021. The only wins came against FCS Idaho and a Western Kentucky squad that could beat the Hoosiers if they come back today. would play. Injuries helped derail the season, but that still doesn’t excuse losing to Rutgers, Minnesota and Purdue by a combined 117-24. Indiana is arguably the most disappointing team in college football.