‘Citizen Ashe’ Shows Arthur Ashe as an Activist, Tennis Great

“Citizen Ashe” is not a film about a tennis player who blossoms as an activist, but rather an activist who occasionally played tennis. (Photo: CNN Movies)

Thousands travel every year to watch tennis stars make history in its eponymous arena. Others know that he was and still is the only black man to win the singles title at the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon. This Friday, millions will know him as the activist who unabashedly devoted his life to injustice, a generation of future athletes who became advocates and inspired a former president of the United States.

“Burger Ashe” is the latest documentary from directors Rex Miller and Sam Pollard, detailing the advancement of the late Arthur Ashes as one of the greatest to pick up a racket and someone who has used his platform in campaigns such as apartheid in South Africa and the importance of AIDS research worldwide.

The 95-minute feature delves into Ashes’ roots, starting in his hometown in segregated Richmond, Virginia. Recognizing that unless there was a change of scenery he would be relegated to a life of recreational activity. He set his sights on the Midwest and attended high school in St. Louis to increase his competitiveness. That paid off, as Ashe was awarded a coveted scholarship to play tennis at UCLA, which he accepted without visiting campus before.

Perhaps that decision was an early indication that Ashe was quite exceptional, a personality unlike anything we’ve seen of a black athlete during that period. The sociability between his white teammates and classmates led many to question his identity as a black man and his loyalty to the community into which he was born. Sociologist Dr Harry Edwards, a collaborator on the project, even exclaimed, “We thought he was Uncle Tom!”

Those comments finally disappeared after the death of teenage Emmett Till. The gruesome murder of the 13-year-old black boy by white men on August 28, 1955 in Money, Mississippi, forever changed Ashe’s perspective on speaking out against discrimination, setting the stage for a life of guts on and off the court.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, both Pollard and Miller acknowledged the importance of his 1968 US Open victory. Historic for Ashe individually, but also monumental in the national debate around race and discrimination. Connecting the two, the film showcases Ashe’s reactions to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, with the last Ashe paired up at an exhibition tennis match in August 1967.

“You can’t really look at Arthur, his life and his tennis career or his moment in the sun without giving some context of what was going on in the country,” Miller said. “I’ve always thought it important to situate Arthur’s achievements and his journey in the context of what was happening in the world. Ultimately, I thought we were making a film about a social activist who happened to be a tennis player.”

Pollard continued: “Ashe was different from the other athletes who expressed themselves. But he still had a voice in his way and also proved that African Americans are not monolithic. There are multiple ways to approach systemic racism in America, and Arthur found a way to do it on his terms.”

“Citizen Ashe” allows viewers to see both sides of the decorated champion. The fearless, no-nonsense competitor whom rival Jimmy Connors called “unpatriotic” for his opposition to playing for Team USA in the Davis Cup was the same Ashe who became the best husband of Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe and adopted daughter Camera.

If you feel like you could have seen three more documentaries about the respected patriot, just imagine how Miller and Pollard must feel. The duo reviewed 41 rolls of film and discovered a “treasure of information” at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, Ashe’s estate. In choosing images that made sense to include, Pollard said he wanted to maintain a sense of “emotional resonance that will keep the audience engaged.”

Most important was the blessing of Ashe’s brother, Johnnie, and Moutoussamy-Ashe. Miller claimed there would be no “Citizen Ashe” without the latter’s participation.

“There are many people who were close to both Arthur and Jeanne, and to this day they protect Jeanne,” he said.

Ashe died too early from AIDS-related pneumonia, but during the 49 years he lived, the champion proved that he was always more than an athlete. “Citizen Ashe,” produced by CNN Films, premieres Friday in Los Angeles and New York theaters. It will air on CNN in 2022 and stream on HBO Max.