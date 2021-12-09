Durango hockey teams hit the road – The Durango Herald





Girls lose in Vail and Eagle; boys teams are doing well in Utah Luke Fowler of Durango’s 14U hockey team recently competed in the Gold Medal Games Tournament in Provo, Utah. The 14U team finished third. (Courtesy of Erin Lopez) The Durango Demons U19 girls hockey team played three games at Vail and Eagle over the weekend with a slimmed-down roster. Despite losing twice to Summit and once to Steamboat, the team’s defense was strong and Demon keeper, Fiona Chandler, was tenacious. Chandler registered over 100 saves in the three games. Shelby Zuber and Sophie Sheppard also played solid offensively and all players were given plenty of practice to develop their skills and teamwork. The 10U A and B, 12U A and B, and 14U teams all traveled to Provo, Utah to participate in the Gold Medal Games Tournament. The 10U A team finished second in the tournament, reaching the championship game before suffering its first loss of the weekend. The team scored a 4-3 win over the Dallas Penguins and a 7-2 win over the Ogden Jr. Mustangs. Parker Brown earned a hat-trick, while Tyler Wood, Greyson Bckert, Carter Lopez, Emmett Sorenson and Tyler Wood also scored goals. Walker Green, meanwhile, was in the net and made stops. The 14U team finished in third place after 2-2 in the tournament. In the team’s 7-4 win over SLC Lightning, Gavin Zuber earned a hat-trick and Brenden Johnson and Jak Phetsrithon also found the back of the net. Luke Fowler, Wynn Daniels, Connor Jones, Mikael Hofmann, Johnson and Zuber assisted in the goals. The 14U teams’ second win was against the Utah Jr. Grizzlies, 5-3. KJ Reynolds, Fowler, Johnson and Daniels all scored while Sawyer Jones, Fowler and Zuber assisted them. The teams’ losses were against the Provo Predators and Vegas Jr. Golden Knights. Bryson Quimby was in the net. The 12U A team had some great close games and finished in third place. They scored a 4-1 win over Ogden Jr. Mustangs and brought the Jr. Tampa Bay Lightning in balance. Cooper Brown, Hunter Wildman, Dante Devitre, Indie Eaton Preston Loughman all found the back of the net with assists from Cooper Linn, Owen Erwin, Chip Catsman and Ian Fowler. Dante Devitre and Preston Loughman shared goalkeeping duties. The 12U B team finished third after winning a shootout in their consolation game. Colton Green, Landon Quimby, Pollard Addis and Shea Morrissey scored for the team, while Quimby and Jack Womack shared goalkeeping duties. The 10U B-team went 0-4 this weekend. Despite their losses, Peter Strength earned a hat-trick, while Brock Waddel and Jasia Griego also scored goals.

