Penn State uses second half of peak to fly past Seahawks, 74-54″





Next game: at #19/20 Michigan State 12/11/2021 | 2:00 Big Ten Network UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State basketball team used a 22-4 run over a 6:27 second half to take a dominant 74-54 win over Wagner Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lion defense shone again, with Wagner 15 points below the season average and forcing 15 Seahawk turnovers. Penn State’s attack fired all cylinders in the second half and the Nittany Lions closed the game with a season-high 18 assists. Six Penn State players finished with eight or more points, led by seniors Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms with 16 pieces. graduated student John Harrar 12 points and seven rebounds added while junior Seth Lundy chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Senior Myles Dread a trio of three-pointers drained for nine points, while go white added eight points and five rebounds. HOW IT HAPPENED A slow offensive start for both sides led to an 8-8 draw before Sessoms drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nittany Lions a 14-8 lead with 11:41 left with the top of the clock.

Penn State led 21-14 on a pair of free throws from Harrar and a trey from Pickett at 7:38, but the Seahawks used a 7-0 run to make it 21 – all just over two minutes later.

A pair of white free throws broke a 23-23 tie and led to a 9-4 Penn State run with an important three-pointer from Dread as the Nittany Lions took a 32-27 lead at halftime.

Pickett scored six of Penn State’s first eight points in the second half as the Nittany Lions increased their lead to 40-33, just over four minutes into the penalty.

After the Seahawks narrowed the lead to five, a Sessoms three-pointer at 14:41 led to the game-changing 22-4 run. Penn State was 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from a 3-point range during the streak that saw six different Nittany Lions basketted.

The 22-4 run gave Penn State a 62-39 lead with 8:37 to go and the Seahawks wouldn’t get closer than 17 the rest of the way as Penn State took the dominant 20-point win. GAME NOTES Penn State shot 53.8 percent (14-26) from the field and drove in five three-pointers in the second half.

The Penn State defense kept his opponent under 60 points for the fourth time this season and kept his opponent under 60 in the regulations for the fifth time (LSU scored 58 in the regulations and finished 68 in overtime).

Penn State provided 18 best assists for the season, led by five from Sessoms and four from Pickett.

Penn State had a season-high nine steals. Lundy led the way with three steals.

Penn State outperformed Wagner 33-27, marking the seventh time this season the Nittany Lions have beaten their opponent.

The Nittany Lions are now 5-0 all-time against Wagner.

With his four assists tonight, Jalen Pickett surpassed the 500 assist mark and currently stands at 502. Pickett scored 463 assists in his three seasons with Siena before coming to Penn State.

Harrar scored 12 points, reaching 600 career points in the process. The big man now has over 600 career points and 600 career rebounds.

Lundy has now scored in double figures in all but one of his games this season.

Andy Christos , Irekefe Oweh , Ishaan Jagiasi , and Dan Conlan came into play and got their first minutes of the season in the closing moments of the win. FROM THE SOURCE

NEXT ONE Penn State travels to East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday for its first Big Ten road fight of the season, when the Nittany Lions take it on at 19/20 Michigan State at 2 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Penn State 2021-2022 basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.

