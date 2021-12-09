Ashes: Cricket Australia CEO confirms the fifth test would be a day-night match

This Ashes series is all set to feature two day-night tests after Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley confirmed that the fifth Ashes test between England and Australia will be contested under lights.

Hockley’s comments came as the fifth Ashes Test was moved from Perth due to the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions. Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney were touted as possible venues for the match after it became clear that Perth’s chances were over.

“We’ve had a lot of interest. I won’t go into details as we’re going through all the details now, but as I said, we’re working to get to a position as soon as possible. Hopefully there will be an announcement in the not too much.” distant future,” Hockley told SEN Test Cricket.

“We’ve tried to be honest with everyone, we’ve given everyone a chance, we’ll consider some considerations, and ultimately my job is to make a recommendation to the board. The plan is wherever it goes.” is played, to be a day-night test with a pink ball,” he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Monday that the fifth Ashes Test men’s match will be moved from Perth Stadium due to the pandemic-related restrictions of COVID-19.

CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have spent several months working closely and constructively with the Government of Western Australia and the Perth Stadium, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and wellbeing of the WA community, and while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Talks about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.