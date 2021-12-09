Start ’em, Sit ’em Fantasy Football Week 14: Kickers





Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate take on the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column is not about the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I’ll look at the players you’re most inquiring about to help you create the most effective starting lineup possible. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my Weekly Player Rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season. bye: Foals, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots Week 14 Start ‘Em: Kickers Beginning of the week Harrison Butker vs. Raiders (1pm ET, CBS): Butker is a novice fantasy kicker on the frontier, ranked 12th based on points per game. He should be posting a big stat line this week, though, as the Raiders have allowed kickers an average of 8.3 fantasy points per game, including 10.8 points per game since Week 10. Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit’ Em: QUARTER BACKS | RUNNING BACK | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSE Start ‘Em’ Randy Bullock vs. Jaguars (1pm ET, CBS)Bullock has hit the slips in the stats lately, scoring four or fewer points in three of his last four games. Still, this week’s matchup against the Jaguars makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has allowed at least 11 fantasy points to three of the last four kickers. Brandon McManus vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers looking for a streaming option this week should consider McManus. The Lions were the most generous team in the league for kickers, allowing seven against them to score 10 or more fantasy points. Kicking in the air makes McManus even more attractive. More begins Greg Joseph vs. Steelers (Thu 8:20 PM ET, NFL)

Greg Zuerlein at Football Team (1pm ET, Fox) sleepers Chris Boswell at Vikings (Thu 8:20 PM ET, NFL)

Brett Maher at Jets (1pm ET, CBS) Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Kickers Seat of the week Younghoe Koo at Panthers (1pm ET, Fox): Koo’s totals have been way less than great lately, as he has scored a combined 11 fantasy points in his last four games. In that time, he hasn’t posted more than five points in a week. I’d keep him out against the Panthers, who have given kickers an average of less than seven points. sit ’em Chase McLaughlin vs. Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaughlin was a viable option in leagues earlier in the season, but he has scored no more than four fantasy points in five of his last seven games. That includes a four-point dud in Week 12 against his next opponent, the Ravens. They awarded the eighth fewest points to enemy kickers. Evan McPherson vs. 49ers (4:25 PM ET, CBS): McPherson scored a combined 33 points in two games for last week’s four-point stink bomb in a loss to the Chargers. Still, I would keep him on the sidelines for a tough game against the 49ers. They have allowed less than six fantasy points per game to kickers this season. more sitting Graham Gano at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jason Myers at Texans (1pm ET, Fox) busts Daniel Carlson at Chiefs (1pm ET, CBS)

Ryan Succop vs Bills (4:25 PM ET, CBS) Michael Fabiano is an award-winning Fantasy football analyst on Illustrated Sports and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your latest fantasy news and the best analysis in the industry! More Fantasy coverage:

