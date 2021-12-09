RPI hockey team embarks on epic road trip





In terms of distance covered, the RPI hockey team will not soon have a longer road trip than the current one.

The Engineers boarded a bus to Newark Airport Monday afternoon before departing for Fairbanks, Alaska the next day, the first step in a 10-day venture in which RPI will play Alaska-Fairbanks in four nonleague games over a six-day period.

RPI (7-8-2) will face Alaska-Fairbanks (1-11) on Friday and Saturday with a few more games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before the team goes home on Thursday. RPI was filling out its schedule when the opportunity for the trip arose and RPI coach Dave Smith, knowing his team was missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to add as many games to the schedule as possible. Other than playoffs where you play three times in a weekend, I’ve never done it like this, Smith said. They (Alaska-Fairbanks) are always looking for games, but I wanted our players to have as many games as possible. If we want to find extra workouts and games that count, why not play four when we go all the way up? Hockey will not be the sole focus of the excursion. Academics are still in play with the current semester and the team has a few off-ice activities on the slate.

One day we’ll go dog sledding and there’s a chance to see the bus from the novel and story “Into The Wild,” Smith said. For many, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime journey. The team takes many school employees on a trip. RPI has a hand in this, as you can imagine these trips are a bit expensive, Smith said. Fundraising, support from many different sources, academic support, all these things make these guys have a lifetime of experience. We include an academic liaison who will be taking proctor exams, our trainer and all of our staff. This is a special opportunity and I know I am very grateful and so are our boys. Team captain Ture Linden has been to Alaska with his junior team before coming to RPI. I went to play juniors, went to Fairbanks and Anchorage, Linden said. It was different, the roads are covered in ice and everything is covered in snow. It is certainly a different experience. I’m excited for the other guys to see it. Linden pointed to the dogsled as one of the highlights of the route. On Sundays, we’ll go to the Hot Springs and go sledding, Linden said. It will be a fun escape from the ice rink and experience something you normally wouldn’t. I know we can play with the dogs a bit, that will be fun. I think we’ll go on the sleds two at a time. Sounds like a cool experience. Senior goalkeeper Linden Marshall makes his first trip to Alaska. It’s pretty exciting. I’ve never been to Alaska, but I’ve had some friends play there and hear some pretty cool things about it, Marshall said. I think it will be a good experience. The dog sledding will be quite exciting; I’ve never done it, but I’ve always loved dogs.” Given the ambitious nature of the engineers, Marshall laughed when asked if dog sledding could become competitive. I hadn’t thought of that, but I’m sure it would be fun, Marshall said. I imagine the smaller guys would have an advantage. We have a few guys who might be able to pull the sled on their own. The opening face-off for all four games is 7pm local time, making it 11pm on the East Coast.

