



West Indian cricket team arrives in Karachi. West Indian cricket team undergoes PCR testing in Karachi.

The first T20 match between the two teams will be played at the National Stadium Karachi on December 13.

Cricketers in hotel quarantine until COVID-19 tests don’t come back negative. The West Indies cricket team arrived in Karachi on Thursday to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs against Pakistan. The West Indian cricketers and the team’s board officials arrived in Karachi from Dubai where samples for COVID-19 testing were being taken. Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the cricketers at the hotel will remain in quarantine until their coronavirus tests are not negative. The West India cricket team plays a T20 and ODI series in Pakistan. The first of the T20 matches between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the National Stadium Karachi on December 13. ‘West Indies intends to keep its promise’ In September, Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI), said the cricket organization plans to fulfill its tour commitments with all countries, including Pakistan. “We intend to fulfill the responsibilities of tours,” he had reiterated. However, the CEO had added that the board will follow standard procedures. Scheme December 9 West Indies arrival in Karachi December 13 1st T20I, Karachi December 14 2nd T20I, Karachi December 16, 3rd T20I, Karachi December 18, 1st ODI, Karachi December 20, 2nd ODI, Karachi December 22, 3rd ODI, Karachi Dec 23 – Departure

