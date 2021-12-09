Lake Placid continues to host ECAC hockey championships





State organizers have reached a three-year deal to keep Lake Placid as the host city for a men’s hockey championship. Herb Brooks Arena, located in the village’s Olympic Center, will serve as the venue for the Eastern College Athletic Conference men’s hockey championship through 2024. The event has been held there for eight years in a row. It provides the opportunity for local matchups as six teams in the conference are located in upstate New York, including nearby St. Lawrence and Clarkson Universities. The latter is one of four ECAC teams currently in the top 25 in Division 1 hockey. The deal was orchestrated by the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority, which oversees the property. “We are excited to continue our partnership with ORDA and bring our championship back to Lake Placid for the next three years,” ECAC hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell wrote in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to grow the event in a venue with such a great tradition in hockey.” Competition for the Whitelaw Cup provides the opportunity for an influx of visitors to the village from across the state and the world during the tournament in mid – March . Everyone who makes the trip will get to see a fully renovated Herb Brooks Arena. The facility has undergone significant upgrades over the past year and will include new seating, a renovated concourse and LED event lighting. Those upgrades, among other things, will still be completed in January 2021. “We can’t wait to welcome the teams back, and the new Herb Brooks Arena will provide a first-class experience for the players and spectators,” ORDA President and CEO Mike Pratt said. The 2022 Championship kicks off on March 4, and single-session tickets are available for $40. According to ECAC organizers, student discounts will be made available. Matchups will also be included in the ESPN+ streaming service, although this will come at a cost. The service costs $6.99 per month for residents of the United States.

