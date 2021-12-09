Sports
Davis Cup: AITA begins process to identify venue for Denmark draw
The Indian Davis Cup team will aim for a strong performance against Denmark.© Twitter
The process to determine the venue for India’s next Davis Cup game against Denmark began on Thursday as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) reached out to players to find out their preferred surface and possible state associations to host the matches on March 4-5. could organize the following. year. India got a draw at home three years after the draw placed them against Denmark for the World Group I draw. AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar said captain Rohit Rajpal will speak with the players to find out which surface they think is the most suitable is for the home team.
“We will know in two days where we are going to organize this draw. Once we know the players’ choice for the surface, we will see which location is best for the goal,” Dhupar told Indore’s PTI.
It is learned that the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) or Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (Indore) can organize the tie if the players choose to play on hard courts.
“I have a feeling Delhi will host matches as Delhi has not hosted a big event in recent times. They would like to have this draw,” said an AITA official.
The Karnataka association is hosting two Challenger events so the tie is highly unlikely to be held in Bengaluru, but an official said they can still “consider”. It will be the first draw between the two countries since September 1984, when India won 3-2 in Aarhus.
The two teams didn’t clash much, as the only other time they played was in 1927, when Denmark whitewashed India 5-0 in the quarter-finals in Copenhagen.
