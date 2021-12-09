MUBB stops K-State for 64-63 Win





Next game: UCLA 12/11/2021 | 13:30 CT FOX 94.5 ESPN The Marquette University men’s basketball team (8-2) held on to a 64-63 Kansas State (5-3) win in the non-conference final on the road Wednesday night in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. guard Kam Jones finished with 15 points to lead the team and forward Justin Lewis added 14 points and nine rebounds to the win. The Golden Eagles led the second half by a whopping seven points and stopped a shot attempt in the last second on a block by attacker Oso Ighodaro to secure the win. Marquette led 31-30 at halftime despite shooting just 32.4 percent from the floor. Seven of the team’s 12 field goals scored came from behind the three-point line. Lewis was present on both sides of the field, racking up 10 points and seven rebounds before halftime. dignitaries: Marquette and Kansas State met tonight for the third time in four seasons, with the final two in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle

Five different players hit at least one three-pointer for Marquette

Golden Eagles shot 37 3-pointers high in the season, surpassing the previous 32 against Ole Miss

For the first time this season, Marquette didn’t make a free throw in the first half and the first charity throws didn’t come until 13:56 of the second half

guard Greg Elliott is the only remaining player to have played in K-State in 2019

is the only remaining player to have played in K-State in 2019 guard Kam Jones finished with 15 points, his first time in double figures since scoring 12 against West Virginia on Nov. 19 NEXT ONE: Marquette returns to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 11 at 1:30 PM when team No. 4/4 UCLA hosts in the non-conference final.

