What is and is not fixable for Georgia Football as it enters the College Football Playoff?

Some things went wrong for Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs’ perfect season was undone as Alabama pulled out with a 41-24 win. The good news for Georgia is that it will have a chance to make up for some of the mistakes made in the loss. Georgia made the College Football Playoff and will face Michigan on December 31. If you win that game, the Bulldogs could very well end up in a rematch against the Crimson Tide as Alabama takes on Cincinnati.

Of course, not everything Alabama exposed on Saturday can be fixed. At some point, Georgia has very real problems that will not be fixed this season. Georgia’s Defensive Game Plan: Fixable When team leaders like Nolan Smith and Jamaree Salyer say you need a better game plan, they’re probably right. Georgias defenses were fired on Saturday, with the Bulldogs giving 31 points on five consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. Georgia eventually made adjustments, but it’s a mystery to say the least why the Bulldogs did what they did against Alabama. Auburn demonstrated how to attack the Alabama Offensive. You blitz and then rely on your corners to play man-to-man on the outside. But Georgia didn’t do that enough, especially in the first half when Bryce Young locked up the Heisman trophy. Georgia talked all year about playing better zone defenses. It used that on Saturday against Alabama. It did not work. They are dynamic against zone, their numbers are just amazing when you play zone against them, Smart said. They do that great. You have to find ways to get him to the ground and pressure him.

Couple that with Georgia getting zero sacks and you have a recipe for loss. Georgia needs to be a more aggressive blitz team like Auburn and LSU were and trust Kelee Ringo and Derion Kendrick can keep it out of the numbers. Wide receiver Jameson Williams will give them a hard time, but Alabama won’t have John Metchie in the event of a rematch. Metchie tore his ACL on Saturday, ending his season. Depth of Georgia Defensive Backfield: Unfixable Georgia is paper thin in its secondary. It’s partly why you saw the Bulldogs start Dan Jackson safely and William Poole as the star. It was the first star of his college career for Poole. We would go back to work, work really hard, Smart said. Poole’s been working on the corner since he’s been with us. He is naturally more natural in a corner and has some speed. If you watch him last night, he covered some guys really well. We also had some mental glitches that we need to help him with, make it easier for him to go out and try to help us. The Bulldogs have been hit hard by transfers, recent NFL draft decisions and high school injuries. Guys like Jalen Kimber and Tykee Smith would have certainly helped in Georgia secondary on Saturday. But they are out for the season. The real hope for Georgia comes in the form of Chris Smith. He struggled with a knee injury that forced him to miss the two games leading up to the SEC championship game. Smith played significantly against Alabama, but he still wasn’t 100 percent. The nearly month off between games should help him heal and give Georgia more options in the backend.

But don’t expect more reinforcements than that. Curiously, Latavious Brini didn’t play the Crimson Tide and Clever said Georgias freshman defensive backs aren’t done yet. You’re trying to grow the younger players, right? We were trying to get those guys ready, be it Javon Bullard, David Daniel, Kamari Lassiter, to grow those guys and make them better and get them where they can be quality backups or starters, Smart said. They are not ready to start yet. They are no one else. In some ways you have who you have. You have to develop that roster, try to get them better. George Pickens involvement: Fixable George Pickens announced on Saturday that he was back big, bringing in a 37-yard pass. Other than that, however, Pickens’ involvement was sporadic. He played just 12 snaps and finished the game with two receptions for 41 yards. This was only his second game back after sustaining an ACL injury in March. Like Smith, the extra month between the start of the College Football Playoff should give Pickens more time to heal and become a bigger part of the Georgia offensive. The extra bowling practice would benefit Pickens the most. As Alabama showed, having two difference makers in your passing game can make it all the more difficult to defend. A healthy Pickens plus Brock Bowers would be a nightmare for teams to defend. George is a man who is number one, he is not 100%, he is not the old one yet, said Smart. We can see that from a number of figures. But he gets better, he improves. If he continues to work as he is or has done, he will have more opportunities. Georgia’s quarterback position: _()_/

Stetson Bennett has started twice against Alabama. Those two games went almost identically, including the same final score of 41-24. Bennett moved the ball well for the Bulldogs on Saturday. But Georgia only got 17 points on five red zone trips. He was also intercepted twice, one of which was sent back for a touchdown. Bennett has now thrown five interceptions in two games against Alabama. He also struggled in third place, with Georgia being 3-of-12 last Saturday in attempts to come down in third. We’ve seen what Bennett can do against Alabama. He brought Georgia to a 12-0 record and deserves the credit for it. He played well in road wins over Auburn and Tennessee. But Georgia needs more from the quarterback position against the Crimson Tide. However, the question is whether JT Daniels is the man who can give Georgia that. Daniels was the undisputed starter going into the season. But obliques and lat injuries derailed his season and Bennett took control of the quarterback position. Daniels lacks Bennett’s mobility, but he is a better downfield passer for the Bulldogs. He also doesn’t make that many turnover-worthy plays for the Bulldogs. The transfer strategist has not lost as a starter for the Bulldogs. But he was far from perfect against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl to finish last season, throwing just 135 yards on just 30 attempts against Clemson. Daniels is not a slam dunk championship winning quarterback. If he was final, he would play.

Whether Smart makes a quarterback substitution is up to him. Daniels has been healthy enough to play dating back to the Missouri game on Nov. 6. See if Georgia makes a switch against Michigan or stays with Bennett. We have to make a decision every week in every position, but I have full confidence in Stetson Bennett, said Smart. We need to be able to run the ball and be a little balanced, and I had the feeling that there were moments tonight where we got into a scoring game because our defense didn’t get any stops. And you don’t want to have to do that. But I definitely have a lot of faith in Stetson, and I have a lot of faith in JT too. What Georgia Football Can Fix After Losing to Alabama More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

