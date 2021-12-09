PAINT IT RED: Men’s Basketball Runs Away With Battle of Long Island





Next game: Bryant 12/11/2021 | 6:31 pm DREAM | ESPN3 90.1FM WUSB STENY BROOK, NY From the second half, Hofstra came with seven of the first nine points to extend the lead to 42-34 and the visitors were ready to take control. However, it was the host Seawolves who did. Geno Ford The club went on a 27-6 run, scoring six of seven three-pointers in a period when an eight-point deficit turned into a double-digit advantage they wouldn’t give up en route to a 79-62 win over their Long Island rivals in the 30th Battle of Long Island on Wednesday night at the Island Federal Arena. Start with the SWAT… stay for the X #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/uN4Vwj3EjM Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) December 9, 2021 The Pride took the lead to seven at 28-21 with 8:54 left in the period, but Stony Brook closed the half with a 12-7 stretch to narrow the deficit to three at 35-32 en route to the rest. After Hofstra made his sprint, the Seawolves made their mark. Stony Brook made seven of his next eight tries out of three, taking the lead to fourteen at 64-50 with 7:48 to go as Frankie Policelli put one in to extend the advantage. We called @IslandFederal, kept the banks open late X #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/dfdFSbCSV3 Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) December 9, 2021 Stony Brook threw in 47 in the bottom half, making nine of his 15 three tries and holding Hofstra 2-for-13 from deep. STATISTICS AND COMMENTS The game marks the first time the Seawolves have overcome a first-half deficit for a win this season.

47 points in the second stanza marked another season as the best, four better than the 43 against Yale.

graduate guard Jahlil Jenkins led the way offensively with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. He equaled his previous season’s high 19 points with 11 minutes left to play.

led the way offensively with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. He equaled his previous season’s high 19 points with 11 minutes left to play. Red Shirt Sophomore Guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore recorded his first career double-double, scoring 14 points and netting 12 rebounds. The 12 boards are a new career high and his four three-pointers matched a career best.

recorded his first career double-double, scoring 14 points and netting 12 rebounds. The 12 boards are a new career high and his four three-pointers matched a career best. Tykei Greene’s 11 rebounds is his second double-digit appearance this season, along with his 14 boards against Sacred Heart.

11 rebounds is his second double-digit appearance this season, along with his 14 boards against Sacred Heart. As a team, Stony Brook set a season high with 54 rebounds, 13 more than his previous record.

In the past 11 years, only last season’s NJIT game on January 24, 2021 (55) saw more rebounds for Stony Brook.

Frankie Policelli equaled his career high with a quartet of triples, not missed on a 4-for-4 day. He also tied his season-high rebounds with six.

equaled his career high with a quartet of triples, not missed on a 4-for-4 day. He also tied his season-high rebounds with six. The Seawolves’ defense kept Hofstra at his lowest point this season (62), field goal percentage (0.391), 3-point percentage (0.192), assists (12) and rebound margin (-21).

The Seawolves took their first win over Hofstra since the 2015-16 season, and the 17-point win is the biggest margin over Hofstra in the history of the series. QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES “Very proud of our team. I thought we were trying to get their attention on Saturday. Every coach in the world tries that, but the players have to be willing to embrace and accept our challenge. I give our boys a lot of credit.” The rebound is the most exciting. The 3 point is the sexy part of the game and we did that a lot, but we won the game by the rebound margin. I thought we played really hard and it was fun to watch.” – Head Coach Geno Ford “We’re a pretty small team in terms of size, but we definitely have a lot of athleticism, so tonight we proved that we can play really well on the boards. It feels great to beat them the way we beat them today. We were Able to have confidence and get stops and on the other hand I trust that my teammates can make the right moves, what they did and that helped us score.” – redshirt sophomore guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore . “All week we talked about toughness. Wagner came in and beat us and we had to be really proud of our defense today. I feel like today was a great step for us. come and aggressive and that helped me to play. The coach wanted us to come out in the second half and stay aggressive and we did.” – graduated security guard Jahlil Jenkins . NEXT ONE Home standings continue on Saturday as the Seawolves host NEC finalist Bryant for a 6:31 p.m. tip at the Island Federal Arena. Buy your tickets now and don’t miss a minute of the action! Follow them for a look at the Stony Brook men’s basketball program facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stonybrookathletics.com/news/2021/12/8/paint-it-red-mens-basketball-runs-away-with-battle-of-long-island.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos