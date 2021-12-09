England’s first Ashes Test hopes over after Travis Head punishes poor fielding and fitness issues





stokes, as I said before, no training, is long out and he has to come in at 11-3. It’s exactly what you don’t need. New ball, bowlers on top of the game, confidence high. His lack of match training told him he was just standing right on a ball, with his chest in a bad position because you haven’t played match cricket. Hameed and Jos Buttler played very well, to their credit. Gutsy, determined, stayed inside. Buttler came and attacked. But there’s nothing you can do when you have a good ball, and they both have a good ball, you have to raise your hand and say at least I got the seams bowled, I didn’t give wickets, all credit to them. They did well, but by then it’s almost over. The young Pope hit beautifully, wonderful footwork, looked confident, at ease, I thought – and I thought for a long time – he can bat, he is a quality batsman. But then he hooked the throat of his fine legs. We’ve all done it, it’s a big mistake, especially when you’re in trouble, and in Australia the ball rushes, it gets a little big sometimes, not smart, but we’ve all made mistakes. After that, the tail will never get you out of jail again. Chris Woakes scored a couple of runs, looks good, we know he can bat a bit but England need him to take wickets. By the time he hits, England is in so much trouble that he can’t get us out. Our bowlers are playing catch-up cricket again. They will have to put in an exceptional feat to keep the Ashes alive. If England lose this Test match they will have to win two of the next four as Australia are the holders. Possibly? Yes, but realistically very unlikely. England need a great bowling performance, great catches and then exceptional at bats in the second innings. All we can do is pray for that miracle.

