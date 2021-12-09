Concerns grow over the safety of Chinese tennis stars

International pressure on China is mounting over the treatment of a star tennis player who had leveled accusations of sexual assault against one of the country’s top figures of the Communist Party. The Womens Tennis Association has suspended all tournaments in China in support of Peng Shuai.

The 35-year-old accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in an online post last month. The message was removed within minutes. Soon after, Peng went missing.

The former world number one doubles player has since been featured in a series of videos and photos. But many of her supporters fear being staged.

Online bomb

On November 2, Peng uploaded more than 1,600 words to the Chinese social media platform Weibo in which he accused Zhang of rape. That afternoon I didn’t agree, which is why I cried all the time, she wrote. The alleged attack took place at Zhang’s home about three years ago.

Peng seemed aware that her post would have repercussions: I know Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, someone with your eminence, you have said you are not afraid, she wrote, but like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth on the flame, courting itself – destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.

Peng’s Weibo post on Nov. 2. She revealed that she was in a consensual relationship with Zhang.

The post was deleted within minutes, but screenshots circulated online. When Peng reportedly disappeared from public life, her security became an international concern. Top tennis players, including Osaka Naomi and Novak Djokovic, spoke out and the Womens Tennis Association called for an investigation.

On November 17, the state-run English-language news channel CGTN in China published an email that they claimed was sent by Peng to WTA chief executive Steve Simon. In the email, Peng writes that she has rested at home and that everything is fine and states that the allegations of sexual assault are not true.

A few days later, the editor of the state-run Global Times newspaper posted video clips on Twitter in which Peng appears to be dining at a restaurant with friends and attending a tennis event in Beijing.

Many people have questioned the authenticity of the email, photos and videos.

The email aroused further suspicion, with WTA chief executive Steve Simon releasing a statement that it only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts.

A serious situation

I couldn’t believe this at first, because it’s a matter of life and death to bring these kinds of complaints against someone at the top of the Chinese Communist Parties, said Professor Korogi Ichiro of Kanda University of International Studies.

Her accusations are groundbreaking. It’s very dangerous to do. There has never been a scandal involving such a high-ranking political leader.

Korogi says the timing of Pengs’ post may have been politically influenced to ensure Zhang faces extreme consequences.

It was just a week before the main meeting of senior members of the Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping sought to consolidate his power with a landmark resolution marking the 100th anniversary of the parties’ founding, he notes. So I don’t think we can rule out the possibility.

After Pengs’ post was quickly deleted, state censors continued to restrict searches to her name and even the word tennis, reflecting the susceptibility of allegations of misconduct against party leaders.

Zhang, now 75, is married. He was a member of the highest governing body in China, the Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, from 2012 to 2017. The committee currently consists of seven members, including Xi. Members’ movements and comments are shrouded in secrecy.

Effects on the Beijing Winter Olympics

With less than two months before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee is also weighing Pengs’ situation. President Thomas Bach spoke to her on November 21 on a 30-minute video call.

Peng is said to have explained that she was safe and sound at home in Beijing. The IOC reports that it had another video call with her on December 2.

The IOC insists it is using quiet diplomacy to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the WTA is ramping up its response. The decision to suspend all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, is based on serious doubts that Peng is safe and free.

The move will cost the WTA millions of dollars — China hosted nine tournaments during the 2019 season — but the organization’s director warns that the problems at stake are bigger than the company.

The WTA decision, which says they will not yield to China’s financial might, is an unexpected response, said Ako Tomoko, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

In the past, there have been conflicts between the international community and China over various issues, but criticism of Beijing is normally weakened by China’s economic power, Ako said. I think China took it for granted that this situation would be under control soon.

While the United States will send a team of athletes to the upcoming Winter Olympics, White House spokesman Jen Psaki announced this week that no US officials will be attending. President Joe Biden told reporters last month that he is considering a diplomatic boycott in protest of human rights abuses in China.

The 35-year-old Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai won the doubles championship at Wimbledon in 2013 and at the French Open in 2014.

Silence and propaganda

China appears to be taking a two-pronged approach to dealing with the scandal. It remains silent internally, while releasing selected information to the international community through its English-language media. Obviously the topic has been blocked on the country’s heavily censored internet.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference late last month that “certain people” need to stop the “evil hype” and “politicization” of this issue. So far, neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has made any official comment.