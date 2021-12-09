West Havens Barzee earns top honors for American hockey after a lifetime in the game





Jack Barzee sends a 1955 photo in West Haven, when he’s 14. Beside him are his pee wee hockey linemates, Billy Hildebrand and Butch Myers.

Bill Hildebrand grew up to captain Yales hockey team. Robert Myers was the captain of Cornell.

I played with two millionaires, Barzee said Tuesday from his home in Minnesota, and I was a plumber. Now that he’s 80, Barzee can think of any number of times his life might have taken a different turn, maybe take him away from hockey, maybe into a career in the elevators. The game instead took him from a pond on a farm in West Haven to Europe and across the country, with a career ranging from playing to owning. He helped transform the USHL from a senior league to the premier junior league in the United States. He was a scout for a long time before retiring in 2012. Thursday night, accept the Lester Patrick Trophy for 2021 at a ceremony in Denver, an honor from USA Hockey and the NHL for a lifetime of service to American hockey. Barzee was twice nominated to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. He received a similar honor, the John Snooks Kelley Founders Award, from the American Hockey Coaches Association in 2019. So this award didn’t come from left field. Still receiving top honors from American hockey players, names like Gordie Howe, Herb Brooks, Willie ORee, 1960, 1980, and 1994 Olympic teams joining: It’s still pretty heady. I’m still walking around since I got the call a few months ago from (NHL Commissioner) Gary Bettman telling me it was going to happen, I don’t know, kind of stunned, Barzee said. It’s very humiliating. Look at all the people who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame; I’ve read about everyone and there’s probably only three people who will be at the ceremony, from the group there, that I personally haven’t crossed or have a history with. Thursday’s ceremony will honor two years of US Hockey Hall of Fame classes; the pandemic has postponed last year’s ceremony. Girls and Women’s Hockey Advocate Lynn Olson was the 2020 Lester Patrick Trophy pick. During six decades of service to our game, Jack Barzee played just about every role imaginable from player to coach to general manager to scout to administrator, Bettman said in a statement announcing Barzee as this year’s recipient. At every step, he tirelessly championed hockey in the United States and relentlessly focused on promoting the talent and skills of American players. A few people in particular led Barzee to coaching, Barzee said. One was a fellow New Englander on the USHLs Waterloo Black Hawks in the late 1960s who ran a local rec program. He asked where I was going after training. I said to the (market), get some beer, maybe a steak, said Barzee. He said: I need a coach for the youth program. So Barzee went a few hours a night to help Tim Taylor, who coached Yale for three decades. Later, in Switzerland, he did the same for Vladimir Kobranov, a hockey star in the 1940s who victim of Soviet communism spread to Czechoslovakia, sentenced to labor in the uranium mines in Jachymov on trumped-up charges. He spoke seven different languages, Barzee said. I was on the ice with him four or five hours a day, coaching bantams, peeing, squirting. Because of my involvement with him I became a player-coach. (In one of those hockey-is-a-small-world coincidences, Barzee said, one of Kobranov’s Czechoslovak teams was rare losses to the United States in the 1949 World Cup, with West Haven’s Art Crouse.) Barzee had transitioned into coaching and the front office in the mid-1970s, and by the end of the decade, the USHL appeared to be on the brink of cessation, he said. Milwaukee had jumped to the old International Hockey League. Other teams just kept it up. We said let’s see if we can buy some time and start playing with junior players, said Barzee. People said, we don’t want to watch high school hockey. But it wasn’t high school hockey. The USHL is a top feeder league for the NCAA today. In this year’s NHL drawing, teams selected 33 players from the USHL, including those from the USA Hockeys National Team Development Program under-18 team, which plays a USHL schedule. The gratitude for such a career begins with his family, his wife, his father, Barzee said. He returns to Connecticut whenever he can; his brother lives at the Connecticut Veterans Home in Rocky Hill, and he has cousins ​​in the area. He was last here in September for a few days; the pandemic has limited travel options in recent years. To know many people I’ve met so blessedly along my path, Barzee said, I can’t even begin without writing a book. [email protected]; @fornabaioctp

