Second-Half Surge propels No. 8 Terps past Purdue, 86-71





Next game: in South Carolina 12/12/2021 | 03:00 COLLEGE PARK, MD The women’s basketball team of No. 8 Maryland used a second half of the wave to take down the Purdue Boilermakers, 86-71, in the team’s home conference Wednesday night at the XFINITY Center. The Terps (9-2, 2-0 B1G) trailed 40-36 at halftime, but regained the lead early in the third quarter and used stifling defensively in the fourth quarter to build their lead for the victory. It was the Terps’ 15th consecutive Big Ten win against conference opponents. Maryland has also won 30 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the nation. Ashley Owusu led the team in scoring with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese (15 points), Katie Benzan (15 points), Mimi Collins (12 points), and Chloe Bibby (12 points) also scored in double figures for Maryland as the Terps defeated Purdue to go 50-31 in the second half. The Terps forced 23 innings, scoring 34 runs, as they dominated the boards with a 42-31 lead. Purdue (6-4, 0-2) was led by Brooke Moore’s 22 points. Coach Frese’s Take “Give Purdue credit. I thought they came in here and beat us in the first half. We had a lot of respect for them. They beat the state of Florida. They beat Georgia Tech and I thought they came in very confident. [Brooke] Moore to which we had no answer. She was in the zone and really stepped up and played well. Of course I was disappointed in our first half. I thought when we got the lead we relaxed and got too casual and that made it a really difficult game. We need to be able to clean that up and put our foot on the gas. But I thought we did a lot better in the second half by focusing on taking care of the basketball, being able to run them off the three-point line, and I thought it was huge to get to the free-throw line. I mean, we lead the country in free throws. I thought we were like Maryland basketball in the fourth quarter.” Abort the action The Terps started the game with a 6-0 run, fueled by Owusu’s four points in the opening minutes of the game. The Boilermakers responded with a 12-2 run of their own to take a 19-15 lead with 1:46 left. Despite Reese’s game-high eight points, Maryland trailed 22-21 after the first quarter.

After trailing 25-21 early in the second quarter, a Benzan triple and a driving lay-up by Owusu gave the Terps a 26-25 lead with 8:01 to go. Purdue would finish the half strong, leading 40-36 after Moore scored 17 runs in the half.

Maryland came out of the break with a quick 4-0 run to put the game at 40 with 8:22 to go in the quarter. A Benzan three-point minute later, the Terps gave the lead, but the teams continued to fight back and forth without being able to extend the lead. Five different players for the Terps scored at least four points in the quarter and late free throws from Benzan gave Maryland a 59-53 lead into the final quarter.

The Terps would extend their lead and choke Purdue on the defensive end. Multiple runs, including a 13-2 run, extended the lead to a whopping 20, before settling for the 15-point victory. Double digit update Owusu (20 points) scored in double digits for the 59th time in her career, including all 11 games this season. She scored in double figures in 44 games in a row.

Reese (15 points) has scored in 10 of 11 double-digit games this season and now has 18 double-digit games in his career.

Benzan (15 points) hit double digits for the 88th time in her career and sixth this year.

Bibby (12 points) hit double digits for the seventh time this season and 58 times in her career.

Collins (12 points) scored for the 28th time in her career and sixth this season in double figures. Series history Maryland owns the series with the Boilermakers, 15-2, having won 13 of the last 14 matchups.

The Terrapins took both meetings last year – 83-46 in College Park on Jan. 10 and 88-59 in Purdue on Feb. 25.

Brenda Frese is 14-2 vs. Purdue in her career and 13-1 vs. the Boilermakers in Maryland. Next one Maryland’s women’s basketball team heads out for one of its biggest tests yet as it will take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 12.

The game airs on ESPN. -Terps-

