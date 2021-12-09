Boise State Football: The Eyeball Debate

It’s no use crying over spilled milk. Now that Boise State has chosen the Arizona Bowl as its postseason destination, the Broncos must embrace it, whether fans do or not.

BOISE, Idaho Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

There are two camps en route to the Arizona Bowl between Boise State and Central Michigan on New Year’s Eve. You can’t believe this has happened, the Broncos have been relegated to a game that won’t even be on TV. The other sees this as an intriguingly grand experiment and predicts that the game will attract a whole new audience when streamed on Barstool Sports and can record more impressions/viewers than some lower bowl games. By the time it starts, anyone who needs to see the Arizona Bowl will have figured out how to do it. The analyzes will be fascinating. The game will be about an hour and a half old when the CFP semifinal between Cincinnati and Alabama meets ESPN. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the scoreboard for the Broncos and Chippewas.

WHIMPEY’S FINAL SWAN SONG

The Arizona Bowl is the last football game Riley Whimpey ever plays.

“I’ve had a lot of concussions, Whimpey told the media on Monday. I’m dealing with overcoming a concussion against the state of San Diego.”

Sounds like that was the last straw. Just a few weeks ago, Whimpey mused about a future in some level of professional football. But you can’t blame him.

Meanwhile, Kekaula Kaniho plans to report to a training facility after his performance in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in preparation for a pro ball shot. Those are two guys who have been an integral part of the fabric of Boise State for over four years.

HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE NEVADA NOW?

To find out how Nevada is feeling with coach Jay Norvell now wearing green at Colorado State, turn to Renos, Nevada SportsNet’s preeminent college sportswriter, Chris Murray.

My initial reaction to Norvell taking a job within the conference, more than an overwhelming surprise, was in this way embarrassing for Nevada, Murray writes. You lose Trent Johnson to Stanford, and it makes sense. Mark Fox to Georgia? OKAY. Eric Musselman to Arkansas? It was only a matter of time. But your football coach Norvell is furthest from being a mercenary, as in college football leaves the city runs a program that you beat by 42 points nine days earlier? How? Why? Some self-reflection is required for Nevada.

FROM ANN ARBOR TO GOODING

Tuesday wasn’t just any day in the Magic Valley. First, Gooding High superstar Colston Loveland was named Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year. As a Michigan commitment, Loveland is listed as a tight end, but he went above and beyond for the Senators last season. Are you ready? Loveland made 62 receptions for 968 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 352 yards on just 33 carries (10.7 yards per carry) with four TDs. And on defense, he added 57 tackles, 18 for a loss, with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. To top it off, photos were posted Tuesday of Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh hanging out with Loveland in the Gooding weight room.

Trent Johnson, who played with Boise State from 1974-78 and who has now technically retired after four high-profile coaching stints, is serving as interim coach of Cal State Northridges this season.

Johnson has had many wins at his alma mater, but he wouldn’t get a Tuesday night. The Broncos scored the first 11 points of the game, taking a 74-48 win over CSUN.

Bringing in true freshman Tyson Degenhart into the starting lineup continues to pay off. Degenhart scored a game-high 21 points, becoming the first freshman at Boise State to hit the 20-point plateau since Justinian Jessup five years ago.

Of course, the story wouldn’t be complete with the charity streak. The nation’s worst free-throw shooting team to come into play at 55.6 percent didn’t even make it and went 5-for-10.

NNU BRING OUT THE BROOMS

Northwest Nazarene won the 2021 United Heritage Mayors Cup Series, beating College of Idaho 71-64 in Game 2 at the Johnson Sports Center in Nampa. For the second time, George Reidy led the Nighthawks against the Yotes, by 19 points. C van I led 32-31 at halftime, but was held at 34 percent for the night by shooting from the field. NNU took the lead with 5 minutes left in the game and would not drag again. It was the 212th ever meeting between the Canyon County rivals, dating back to 1933. It also marked the first time in seven years that either team had won the Cup.

FULL CIRCLE TO PRE-PANDEMIA

Little did the Idaho Steelheads know on March 7, 2020, that their game in Boise against the South Carolina Stingrays would be their last in more than a year and a half. That’s when sports in general ground to a halt as the pandemic started. Against that background, the Steelheads open a three-game series against the Stingrays at the ICCU Arena tonight. The Steelies were rolling when the season was cut short two years ago. Now theyre improving with a youth squad.

We have yet to learn how to put together a full 60 minutes, coach Everett Sheen said on Idaho SportsTalk on Tuesday.

The Steelheads did that last time, however, by ruling out Kansas City 5-0 last Saturday night. They each got two goals from Luc Brown and Matt Tugnutt and 27 saves from Jake Kupsky.

I’ll end today with some thoughts on Seattle’s wild 30-23 upset of San Francisco Sunday at Lumen Field, because I can. Believe it or not, it was the first time I’ve ever been to that stadium, and its reputation for noise is legit. It was intense, especially with 18 seconds left in the game when the Seahawks knocked the 49ers off on the fourth and goal of the three-yard line after a six-minute, 95-yard run. Hawks fans raise the roof on every defense, and it makes a difference. Another note: I saw a live Adrian Peterson touchdown for the first time in 15 years. You know what the last one was.

THIS DAY IN SPORTDec 8, 2003:

Nick Holt is introduced as the 31st head football coach at the University of Idaho. Holt was a linebackers coach at USC and was a Vandal Assistant for eight years in the 1990s. His job was to turn around a program that had lost 30 of its last 36 games under fired coach Tom Cable. Holt signed a four-year contract, but had yet to figure out who his bosses would be in the athletic director and president’s chairs and what conference his team would play in. Just over two years later, he returned to USC after going 5-18.

