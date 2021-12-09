Buckeyes Has Top 2 Doubles Teams in Latest ITA Ranking – Ohio State Buckeyes





Singles Ranking | Double ranking | Seasonal stats Columbus, Ohio Ohio State men’s tennis had another massive decline, so it’s no surprise to see Buckeyes all over the latest ITA rankings. What is impressive, however, is that Ohio State has the two best doubles teams in the country in Matej Vocel and Robert Cash, as well as James Trotter and Justin Boulais. Vocel and Cash completed an undefeated fall by winning the ITA Doubles National Championship in San Diego. The Buckeye duo went 14-0 and had six wins over ranked opponents. They are the third Buckeye doubles team to win an ITA doubles national title. They also started the year by winning the doubles title at the ITA All-American Championship in September. Together they won 38 games this fall. Trotter and Boulais also finished the year strong, meeting Vocel and Cash in a full Buckeye final at the All-American Championships in Tulsa. Together they were 7-3 and at the ITA Fall Championships they ran to the final of the consolation round before finishing second. Ohio State also has five ranked singles players. Vocel, who leads at number 5, was 10-3 this fall with eight of those 10 wins against ranked opponents. He won the consolation singles title at the ITA All-American Championship in September, including a win over TCU’s 8th-ranked Luc Fumba. Vocel took a combined 13-1 in singles and doubles over the seven days in Tulsa. He closed the fall with a run to the semifinals of the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego. JJ Tracy is number 14. He was a team-best 15-4 this fall, reaching the quarterfinals of both the ITA All-American Championships and the ITA Fall Championships. He recorded three wins over ranked opponents. Cannon Kingsley is the third Buckeye in the Top 25, as he ranks number 21. The Northport, NY native played in just four collegiate games this fall, going 3-1 with three ranked wins. He spent most of his fall participating in professional events where he reached the semifinals in four different tournaments. He finished second at both the ITF M15 in Ithaca, NY and the ITF M15 in Lubbock, Texas. Trotter is at number 42, while Cash is at number 95. Trotter was 7-3 in singles this fall with three ranked wins. Cash was 8-2 in singles and leads the team with 28 combined wins. #GoBucks

