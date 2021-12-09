AREA HOCKEY: Squirt B Orange splits weekend games, Bantam A participates in Sam LoPresti Tournament | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL – The Marshall Amateur Hockey Association’s Squirt B Orange team split a few games over the weekend, beating Worthington B1 on Saturday before falling to MAHA Squirt B White on Sunday. The Bantam A team traveled to Eveleth for the Sam LoPresti tournament where they finished 0-3. Bantam A Marshall was unable to get away with a win in Eveleth, falling to Chisago Lakes 6-4, Pine City 7-0 and Proctor 8-2. On Friday, Tyler Welsh led the way with a hat-trick, while Ricky Crum connected with Owen Renslow for the fourth goal. Nathan Lenz had 30 saves in the loss. The Marshall attack failed to get going on Saturday, falling 7-0 against Pine City. Lenz finished the game with 24 saves. On Sunday, Marshall fought early to end the first period 2-2, but couldn’t find the back of the net and Proctor took the 8-2 win. Welsh (Jacob Johnson) and Renslow (Crum) scored the Marshall goals and Lenz finished with a weekend-high 45 saves. Marshall will be back in action this weekend when they host their home tournament, the Battle at the Baron. Friday Chisago Lakes 1 4 1 – 6 Marshall 1 2 1 – 4 Marshall Scoring First period Owen Renslow (Ricky Crum), 9:21 Second period Tyler Welsh (unassisted), 13:44 Welsh (unassisted), 0:46 Third period Welsh (unassisted), 6:01 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 30 Saturday Marshall 0 0 0 – 0 Pine City 2 2 3 – 7 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 24 Sunday Proctor 2 4 2 – 8 Marshall 2 0 0 – 2 Marshall Scoring First period Tyler Welsh (Jacob Johnson), 11:14 Owen Renslow (Ricky Crum), 8:49 Saves: M-Nathan Lenz 45 Squirt B Orange Marshall started the weekend on the road in Worthington, where they beat the Trojans 6-3. Carter Price led the way with a hat-trick, Griffin Leibfried added a few goals and Charlie Grannes threw in one. Bentley Harrington finished the win with 14 saves. On Sunday, the two Marshall Squirt B teams faced each other and Squirt B White won 5-4. The first period ended in 1-1, with Cohen Dwire scoring unassisted for White and Leibfried for Orange with an assist from Cohen Louwagie. White took the lead in the second, scoring three goals, two from Morgan Rokeh and one from Alex Reaves. Hawkin Hartman threw in with an assist. The Orange narrowed the lead to two when Grannes found Theo Schroeder, but Garrett Pfannschmidt would narrow the lead for White to three with a goal. Alex Meisner found Leibfried to take the lead again, then Braylon Oey and Leibfried hooked up with Price to make it a one-goal game, but the Orange would fall 5-4. Jackson Valano and Bentley Harrington finished with 16 and 12 saves, respectively. Saturday Marshall 2 3 1 – 6 Worthington B1 0 2 1 – 3 Marshall Scoring First period Carter Prize (unassisted), 10:46 Griffin Leibfried (unassisted), 9:39 Second period Prize (unassisted), 12:16 Leibfried (unassisted), 4:05 Price (without help), 3:50 Third period Charlie Grannes (unassisted), 11:09 Shots: M-17; W-11 Saves: M-Bentley Harrington 14 Sunday Marshall White 1 3 1 – 5 Marshall Orange 1 0 3 – 4 First period MW-Cohen Dwire (unassisted), 12:29 MO-Griffin Leibfried (Cohen Louwagie), 1:50 Second period MW-Morgan Rokeh (unassisted), 8:05′ MW-Rokeh (Hawkin Hartman), 4:07 MW-Alex Reaves (unassisted), 3:22 Third period MO-Theo Schroeder (Charlie Grannes), 13:33 MW-Garrett Pfannschmidt (unassisted), 9:07′ MO-Leibfried (Alex Meisner), 5:46 MO Carter Price (Leibfried, Braylon Oey), 4:02 Recordings: MW-17; MO-20 Saves: MW-Jackson Valano 16; MO Bentley Harrington 12 — Substantive courtesy from Marshall Amateur Hockey Association Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/12/area-hockey-squirt-b-orange-splits-weekend-games-bantam-a-takes-part-in-sam-lopresti-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos