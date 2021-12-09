Steelers’ Diontae Johnson goes beyond the drops to become an elite receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

PITTSBURGH — It was there.

A perfectly placed throw from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the outstretched hands of Diontae Johnson as he entered the end zone for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett.

It should have been a touchdown, the spark the Steelers needed on Sunday after a semi-static attack.

But the ball slid off Johnson’s fingertips as Averett dove to his ankles and bounced on the turf as Johnson landed face first in the Pittsburgh’s yellow G painted in the Heinz Field end zone. Rather than tie the Ravens into halftime by a minute, the Steelers (6-5-1) had to settle for a field goal after Johnson’s first drop of the season.

It was the kind of miscarriage that Johnson would have buried a year ago. A mistake that could have snowballed and damaged his confidence.

Instead, Johnson responded with not one, but two touchdowns in the bottom half of the Steelers’ 20-19 win, cementing Johnson’s status as a No. 1 wide receiver and keeping the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive. .

“He’s a special talent,” Roethlisberger said as he spoke of Johnson’s second score, a 5-yard, game-winning touchdown. “And I think the most important thing for me is the touchdown which would have been a great catch before, the one he didn’t catch. He’s not going in the tank. He comes back and just makes plays and carries on.

“That spoke volumes about who he is and his growth and maturity in such a young football career that he was able to bounce back and just play for us.”

A year ago, the 2019 third-round pick was benched for most of the first half of Steelers’ December 14 game against the Buffalo Bills after two first-quarter drops. He finished the season with 12 drops – four more than any other player in 2020 and twice as many as the next closest Steelers pass-catcher.

Johnson will join the game Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network) and has one drop. He is one of 12 players with at least 100 goals, and he is level with the Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Packers’ Davante Adams for the fewest drops of those 12 players. With his sure hands, Johnson leads the Steelers with 914 yards and six touchdowns.

“He is definitely a No. 1,” said Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has been on the injured reserve since October 10. “He plays like a number 1. That’s Ben’s go-to man. I love to see it. I love to see him score. I love to see him do his dance. I love to see us win.”

Diontae Johnson has developed into a No. 1 wide receiver as he has improved both his ability to catch the ball and his ability to overcome mistakes. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Johnson didn’t play in the Steelers’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, but he was still on the field more than an hour before kick-off.

Equipment assistant Lou Balde stood about five feet diagonally behind Johnson.

As Johnson looked back at Balde, the Steelers assistant tossed the wide receiver a football over his right shoulder and twirled it in his hands on release to add a little spin. Johnson made the catch and tapped the ball back to him. The pair worked on the drill over and over before moving on to another.

Balde and Johnson have spent extra time together since training camp. Balde is often the mastermind behind exercises to help Johnson with his catches and hand-eye coordination.

“We just got together and said we’re going to try and get some extra work in,” Johnson said. “He comes with the exercises half the time. … I believe in him helping me and improving my game at the same time. That has proven to be the case.”

Even before returning for his third NFL training camp, Johnson, 25, was doing extra work at his Florida home. He bought a tennis ball machine for his house in the off-season and started catching tennis balls to improve his hand-eye coordination.

“I’m just trying to catch the ball from different angles,” Johnson said. “The ball won’t come to you perfectly every time. You catch the tennis ball, it’s a smaller surface, so you focus more on a tennis ball. Once I get the football going, it’s easy.”

The tennis ball machine stayed in Florida when he returned to Pittsburgh, but Balde throws him tennis balls before, during and after practice and before games. Other players take note.

“He even inspired me to put in extra work after training,” said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. “He probably catches 100 extra passes and then he catches with the tennis balls. I started doing the same. I had trouble catching earlier this year. I feel that he has also helped me enormously and he has challenged me to definitely take that extra step.”

Soft-spoken Johnson isn’t a vocal leader, but after Tuesday’s practice, a small group of Johnson’s teammates, including wide receivers Chase Claypool and Cody White, stayed late to catch extra passes.

“I just let my work speak for itself, and whoever decides to follow me, so will it be,” Johnson said. “I will continue to lead by example, play on the field, do extra exercises, whoever wants to get there and do extra work with me, let’s be great together.”

After falling in the first half on Sunday, Diontae Johnson scored twice in the second half to bring about the Steelers’ victory over the Ravens. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

At the beginning of each week, Johnson takes a printed scout report from the next opponent’s secondary and sticks it in his locker. It was another suggestion from Balde.

“I like seeing who I’m up against, who they’re up against,” Johnson said. “Who travels” [when a cornerback stays on one receiver], they play right or left, that sort of thing. I would also like to know who the backups are. So in case one goes down, I know what to expect.”

As the Steelers’ top receiver, Johnson is attracting attention from the top corners of the league.

Before the Ravens game, he studied Marlon Humphrey’s proclivities, and it paid off when he shuffled the cornerback with the help of tight end Pat Freiermuth, a sharp route and a quick change of direction to clear him for the game-winning touchdown.

“I saw that there were no safeguards,” Johnson said on Sunday. “It was zero coverage. They do that a lot. So I often knew we were going to walk a pick route or something short. In that situation, Marlon likes to go over the top. So we got some traffic and that allowed me to open.”

Johnson caught 7 of 8 goals in the second half of the win over the Ravens for 91 yards after catching only 1 of 3 in the first half. And Johnson averaged 4.3 meters in the second half, a significant increase from 1.4 meters in the first.

“Extraordinary,” said Roethlisberger, describing Johnson’s ability to get out of breaks. “It’s fast. The second landing, he walks his route and puts his foot in the ground, and I don’t know many people who can stop that. And that’s why we put the game in. We played it for him to do things like that, and the best way to stop him is to hold him.”

On his first score Sunday night, a 29-yard touchdown reception, Johnson had 10.0 yards separation when the ball arrived — the most on a Roethlisberger touchdown this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

All Steelers except the Specialists…and Diontae Johnson are not on the field right now. Johnson, who is inactive with a knee injury, has been mostly stationary catching passes for the last 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NYuSXDWSA8 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 26, 2021

Johnson has an average distance of 3.09 meters, good for sixth place out of 12 receivers with at least 100 goals.

With his speed and improved hands, Johnson is playing his way to a second contract, rare for a Steelers wide receiver, or a big payday when he gets free agency in 2023. And with the drops behind him, he’s the weapon the Steelers need. to make a playoff push.

“He’s going to be a veteran, so it’s reasonable to expect him to get better physically, to get better intellectually in terms of knowing and understanding the game and using that knowledge to his best,” said coach Mike tomlin. “And also, just being able to withstand the ups and downs that are a game or a series or a season. We appreciate his growth and development, but I don’t think anyone is surprised. Actually, we expected it and we needed it.”