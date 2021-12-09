Cricket briefs | Sports | virginislandsdailynews.com

Sports
Australia hits 113-1 at lunch on day 2 in 1st test
BRISBANE, Australia David Warner slid through the slips twice and was granted a no-ball reprieve before settling down and sharing a 103 run second wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to lift Australia to 113-1 at lunchtime on Day 2 from the Ashes series.
The Australians are just 34 behind in the first innings with nine wickets in hand and sunshine over the Gabba.
Labuschagne joined Warner on a 10-1 total, reaching half a century after 71 balls when he cut Chris Woakes to the boundary, his fifth of the innings. He skipped a six in the previous to take Australia past 100 as the scoring percentage accelerated towards the end of an extended morning session.
At the break, Labuschagne was unbeaten at 53 and Warner survived not to be out on 48 of 94 deliveries.
The Australians are in a strong position after knocking out England in front of 147 in two sessions before rain and poor light ended the game on Wednesday. Mitchell Starc took a wicket with the first pitch of the series and Pat Cummins returned a five wicket throw in what is truly being called a dream start for his captaincy.
The English won the toss, batted and dropped to 11-3 and 29-4, with skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes out after an hour. Only Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35) were from the 1920s.
Unlike the English top order, the Australians navigated by bouncing and carrying the Gabba wicket, losing only Marcus Harris (3) and taking Ollie Robinson to the third slip in the first hour.
With veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad resting for the first test, the English tempo attack by Woakes, Mark Wood and Robinson didn’t quite get the right length to create enough chances.
Bowling regularly at over 150 km/h (93 mph), Wood was the most economical of the English bowlers, 0-11 from seven overs.
Stokes created chances in his first test match since March, but consistently cut well on the front fold in his first period. The umpires failed to call four no-balls before Stokes appeared to have knocked Warner out for 17, but was undone when replays showed he crossed the crease again.
Sajid leads Pakistan past Bangladesh in 2nd test
DHAKA, Bangladesh’s Offspinner Sajid Khan finished tied for 12-128 as Pakistan broke Bangladesh’s stubborn resistance to secure an innings and eight-run win in the rain – hitting second and final test on Wednesday.
Bangladesh was forced to replace after packing for 87 in the first innings and was eliminated for 205.
With the light gradually fading, Bangladeshs last-wicket pair Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain struggled for 34 balls to lift a lot to save the test.
But Sajid broke the partnership and fired Taijul earlier to help Pakistan win the match.
Sajid claimed 4-86 to follow up on his opening 8-42, the fourth-best total by a Pakistani bowler in an inning.
The team captain trusted me to do the job, said Sajid. The plan was to go for the win and we tried to keep it tight and bowl in one spot. The whole team is appreciated for their efforts.
Pakistan declared its first innings at 300-4 after only 63.2 overs were allowed in the first three days due to rain and poor light. The third day was completely washed out and only 6.2 overs were possible on day 2.
Bangladesh resumed at 76-7 and was quickly sacked for 87 and Babar Azam forced the sequel.
Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-31) and Hasan Ali (2-37) then came into action with the new ball, leaving Bangladesh 25-4.
But Bangladesh sparked some hope as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das combined for 73 runs in 25 overs before Sajid rattled Liton’s stump for 45.
Shakib Al Hasan joined Mushfiqur Rahim and added 49 runs before the last 48 was out when attempting a risky single.
Shakib and Mehidy Hasan then frustrated the Pakistani attack and Babar came to bowl and broke through with his offspin when Mehidy went for sweep and his leg got stuck.
Yorkshire taps Gough amid rebuilding after racism scandal
LEEDS, England Former England bowler Darren Gough was appointed director of cricket in Yorkshire on Monday and vowed to rebuild the club which had recently sacked its entire coaching staff amid a racism scandal.
Gough spent 15 years in Yorkshire over two stints and has become a leading figure in broadcasting since his retirement in 2008.
Yorkshire, England’s most successful cricket team, turned to Gough after announcing the departures of 16 people, including Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s cricket director since 2007, and head coach Andrew Gale on Friday. They followed the resignation of club president Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism from Yorkshire over former player Azeem Rafiq’s handling of racism allegations.
Like many, I have followed with sadness and anger how the club has dealt with recent accusations of racism, Gough said. I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I look forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.
I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and make sure that everyone who joins this club feels welcome, by instilling values that we would like to have associated with the White Rose: honesty, candor, hard work, integrity and excellence.
Gough, who will hold the position until the end of the 2022 season, will step down from his media duties and one of his immediate priorities will be to oversee the recruitment of a new coaching team.
Kamlesh Patel, who replaced Hutton as chairman, said a major change is needed for the club to regain confidence.
I share Lord Patels’ vision for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the collective determination to tackle the problems with a series of positive actions, Gough said. Change won’t happen overnight, but I’m sure we can make Headingley roar again.
A report found that Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying in Yorkshire.
