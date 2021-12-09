Sports
Purdue Football: 2022 Squad – Running Back
Walking back was a source of personal frustration during the Brohm era of Purdue football. I’ll tell everyone again that Brohm’s offense works much better when the defense has to justify the run game. His Western Kentucky run (with a speed return) made his offense one of the best in college football.
That has yet to manifest itself in West Lafayette, and perhaps it never will. Brohm was essentially going for a full air strike in 2021. I think there’s a hard ceiling on that system in West Lafayette because you’re guaranteed at least 1 weather, but in reality you could run into several other games where the ball being thrown during a maelstrom is possible. It would be nice to have something to do other than make up excuses.
Note: Someone asked why I released this early. I thought it would be interesting to see how these positions develop during the off-season. I intend to provide updates when something happens rather than writing 20 different versions of the same article.
Thunder options
King Durue
Class: Jr
Suitability: 4 Seasons to Play 3 (2019 Recruiting Class)
King Doerue 2021 Stats
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|125
|488
|3.9
|31
|2
|20
|156
|0
What he brings
King is a perfectly OK back. If you need 3 or 4 meters in first or second place, he’s your man. He is a decisive runner and has a little shock in his game. If you’re looking for a bummer, King isn’t your man. He lacks long speed and is usually done by the time he gets to second level. He’s not particularly explosive either, which hurts him in third place when he has to hit the throttle hard to move through small gaps in the line. This limits him in close range.
Hel is one of the options to start next year.
Zander Horvath
Zander Horvath Statistics 2021
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|74
|262
|3.5
|24
|3
|15
|87
|0
Class: Fifth Year Sr
Suitability: 1 season to play 1 (Class of 2017, RS 2017, Covid year 2020)
What he brings
Zander is another potential 5th year senior who must make a decision. He could come back and play a major role in the 2022 offense, or he could roll the dice on the NFL draw. I don’t think he would be drafted, but he would make an interesting pick-up for a team that likes to use an H-back. If he’s playing in the NFL, his future is probably more on a tight end than running back.
When he returns, he gives Purdue a versatile option from the backfield. Hes the best receiver of the current group, and his hurdle move is next level. He’s another guy who’s good for 3 to 4 yards per carry, but not much more than that. He lacks top speed and short burst of area. He is huge (63, 230) but is not a great short distance back as he runs straight up and down. He looks like Mike Alstott, but he doesn’t understand how to run behind his pads like Mike Alstott.
He has the inside track to the runway when he returns.
Dylan Downing
Class: So
Suitability: 4 seasons to play 3 (class of 2020)
Dylan Downing stats 2021
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|Attempts
|recruit
|Average
|Long
|Touchdowns
|Receptions
|recruit
|TDs
|44
|178
|4
|33
|1
|9
|28
|0
What he brings
He is a bowling ball with legs. At 60,225 pounds, the UNLV transfer is thick. Of the 3 backs on the roster, he fits best in the short yardage role, and while that may seem trivial, Purdue lost a few games because they couldn’t pick up a yard when they had to pick up a yard. Downing is a guy built to pick up a yard. The problem is, he might not get you much more than a few yards on a regular basis.
If he can carve a niche as a close-range Purdues man, Hell is a valuable asset for the future. He was a solid pick-up from the portal.
Samson James
Class: Jr
Suitability: 3 seasons to play 3 (class of 2019)
Statistics: 2021 Red Shirt after transfer
What he brings
In terms of high school rating, James is by far the most talented back on the roster. The former consensus 4* returning from Avon hesitated between Ohio State and Indiana before taking the clearer path to playtime in Bloomington. Things didn’t work out that way. As a freshman in 2019, he rushed for 275 yards on 81 carries and hit the end zone 3 times. Not exactly Freshman All-American production, but a solid start. 2020 hasn’t been kind to James (or pretty much anyone else). He managed 32 carries over 6 games, for 96 yards. When Hoosier’s new running back coach Deland McCullough took one of his former Southern Cal running backs to Bloomington, James decided to leave the podium on the right. He applied for a waiver to play in 2021, but it was rejected because he had already practiced with IU in 2021 (this was the right decision).
James wants to revive his career in West Lafayette. He is still athletic, bruised 61,220 pounds back. He is probably the best homerun hitter in the current group, but that’s not his strength. He is another in between tackles grinder that must be worn to wear down a defense. Not sure if Purdue is the best game for a high volume back, but his talent can be hard to keep off the field. At the same time, he’s not much of a threat in the passing game, and that could hold him back unless he’s worked on his hands during his red shirt year.
Kentrell Marks
Class: NS
Suitability: 5 seasons to play 4
What he brings
Marks is a tall 3*, 61, 180-190 lb who walks back from Valley Forge High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s the closest thing to a lightning option at this point. He’s more of a smooth athlete than an explosive kickback, but that can work.
From what I’ve seen from his high school tape and what I’ve read in his player evaluations, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield could help him get on the field sooner rather than later. He also looks like the biggest home run threat on the 2022 roster, but it’s hard to judge that on tape. All the other guys were home threats in high school, too. Hell must show its usefulness in the passing game in the autumn camp to avoid a red shirt.
Roasted wide receiver?
Brohm used Anthrop as a running back to give the position more power in running and passing towards the end of the season, and it helped create more space for the underlying attack even when he wasn’t running the ball.
A few possible options on the current roster to fill that role
TJ Sheffield
Sheffield should be Purdues staring slot recipient next year, but nothing says he can’t moonlight as a running back, ala Jackson Anthrop. They are similar in size and Sheffield has shown what he can do with the ball in his hand as a kick returner. He would add a sizzle to the backfield and be hell on wheel routes. Purdue needs a running back who can scare the defense enough to allow the linebackers to step up every now and then. Sheffield would attract the attention of defensive coordinators.
Deion Burks
If Sheffield doesn’t do it for you, maybe Burks is more your style? The former 3* Michigan recruit is a timid runner with a track background. I don’t remember it happening, but apparently he had 1 carry for 6 yards in 2021. Purdue has to find a way to get him on the field, and putting him in the backfield in 3rd and medium/long should give defensive coordinators something else care about thing about. That thought would probably hit the bull’s eye, but they thought the same thing with Anthrop on the field, and Purdue pulled it off just fine.
Transfer is declining
This can be a tough sell. It’s not that Purdue doesn’t have running backs, they just don’t have a certain type of running back. They don’t sell, come here and start unless there is serious attrition. They look for a backup to fill a specific role. If they play it out long enough someone can take the bait as there will be several guys looking for a guaranteed starting spot who won’t find any guaranteed starting spots. The transfer market is ridiculous and playing a part for Purdue is arguably more attractive than grocery shopping.
High school is back
This would be a late offer, and I think Purdue would have to slam into the transfer portal to go down this road, and still desperately want a back. They reached Cross late last year at JaQuez and it didn’t pay off. Often there is a reason why a player is available late in the recruiting process. I’m sure the staff will keep their eyes open, but I think another high school is back on the list of possibilities.
No one
The staff might decide they’ve had enough of the running backs on the roster and make no move. Anthrop going to run back opened some things to the crime. Marks is a legitimate back, and if he can fill the part, they don’t have to do anything.
I’ll keep you posted as things progress.
Sources
2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2021/12/8/22817489/purdue-football-2022-roster-running-back
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]