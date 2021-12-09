Purdue Football: 2022 Squad – Running Back

Walking back was a source of personal frustration during the Brohm era of Purdue football. I’ll tell everyone again that Brohm’s offense works much better when the defense has to justify the run game. His Western Kentucky run (with a speed return) made his offense one of the best in college football.

That has yet to manifest itself in West Lafayette, and perhaps it never will. Brohm was essentially going for a full air strike in 2021. I think there’s a hard ceiling on that system in West Lafayette because you’re guaranteed at least 1 weather, but in reality you could run into several other games where the ball being thrown during a maelstrom is possible. It would be nice to have something to do other than make up excuses.

Note: Someone asked why I released this early. I thought it would be interesting to see how these positions develop during the off-season. I intend to provide updates when something happens rather than writing 20 different versions of the same article.

Thunder options

King Durue

Class: Jr

Suitability: 4 Seasons to Play 3 (2019 Recruiting Class)

King Doerue 2021 Stats Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs 125 488 3.9 31 2 20 156 0

What he brings

King is a perfectly OK back. If you need 3 or 4 meters in first or second place, he’s your man. He is a decisive runner and has a little shock in his game. If you’re looking for a bummer, King isn’t your man. He lacks long speed and is usually done by the time he gets to second level. He’s not particularly explosive either, which hurts him in third place when he has to hit the throttle hard to move through small gaps in the line. This limits him in close range.

Hel is one of the options to start next year.

Zander Horvath

Zander Horvath Statistics 2021 Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs 74 262 3.5 24 3 15 87 0

Class: Fifth Year Sr

Suitability: 1 season to play 1 (Class of 2017, RS 2017, Covid year 2020)

What he brings

Zander is another potential 5th year senior who must make a decision. He could come back and play a major role in the 2022 offense, or he could roll the dice on the NFL draw. I don’t think he would be drafted, but he would make an interesting pick-up for a team that likes to use an H-back. If he’s playing in the NFL, his future is probably more on a tight end than running back.

When he returns, he gives Purdue a versatile option from the backfield. Hes the best receiver of the current group, and his hurdle move is next level. He’s another guy who’s good for 3 to 4 yards per carry, but not much more than that. He lacks top speed and short burst of area. He is huge (63, 230) but is not a great short distance back as he runs straight up and down. He looks like Mike Alstott, but he doesn’t understand how to run behind his pads like Mike Alstott.

He has the inside track to the runway when he returns.

Dylan Downing

Class: So

Suitability: 4 seasons to play 3 (class of 2020)

Dylan Downing stats 2021 Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs Attempts recruit Average Long Touchdowns Receptions recruit TDs 44 178 4 33 1 9 28 0

What he brings

He is a bowling ball with legs. At 60,225 pounds, the UNLV transfer is thick. Of the 3 backs on the roster, he fits best in the short yardage role, and while that may seem trivial, Purdue lost a few games because they couldn’t pick up a yard when they had to pick up a yard. Downing is a guy built to pick up a yard. The problem is, he might not get you much more than a few yards on a regular basis.

If he can carve a niche as a close-range Purdues man, Hell is a valuable asset for the future. He was a solid pick-up from the portal.

Samson James

Class: Jr

Suitability: 3 seasons to play 3 (class of 2019)

Statistics: 2021 Red Shirt after transfer

What he brings

In terms of high school rating, James is by far the most talented back on the roster. The former consensus 4* returning from Avon hesitated between Ohio State and Indiana before taking the clearer path to playtime in Bloomington. Things didn’t work out that way. As a freshman in 2019, he rushed for 275 yards on 81 carries and hit the end zone 3 times. Not exactly Freshman All-American production, but a solid start. 2020 hasn’t been kind to James (or pretty much anyone else). He managed 32 carries over 6 games, for 96 yards. When Hoosier’s new running back coach Deland McCullough took one of his former Southern Cal running backs to Bloomington, James decided to leave the podium on the right. He applied for a waiver to play in 2021, but it was rejected because he had already practiced with IU in 2021 (this was the right decision).

James wants to revive his career in West Lafayette. He is still athletic, bruised 61,220 pounds back. He is probably the best homerun hitter in the current group, but that’s not his strength. He is another in between tackles grinder that must be worn to wear down a defense. Not sure if Purdue is the best game for a high volume back, but his talent can be hard to keep off the field. At the same time, he’s not much of a threat in the passing game, and that could hold him back unless he’s worked on his hands during his red shirt year.

Kentrell Marks

Class: NS

Suitability: 5 seasons to play 4

What he brings

Marks is a tall 3*, 61, 180-190 lb who walks back from Valley Forge High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s the closest thing to a lightning option at this point. He’s more of a smooth athlete than an explosive kickback, but that can work.

From what I’ve seen from his high school tape and what I’ve read in his player evaluations, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield could help him get on the field sooner rather than later. He also looks like the biggest home run threat on the 2022 roster, but it’s hard to judge that on tape. All the other guys were home threats in high school, too. Hell must show its usefulness in the passing game in the autumn camp to avoid a red shirt.

Roasted wide receiver?

Brohm used Anthrop as a running back to give the position more power in running and passing towards the end of the season, and it helped create more space for the underlying attack even when he wasn’t running the ball.

A few possible options on the current roster to fill that role

TJ Sheffield

Sheffield should be Purdues staring slot recipient next year, but nothing says he can’t moonlight as a running back, ala Jackson Anthrop. They are similar in size and Sheffield has shown what he can do with the ball in his hand as a kick returner. He would add a sizzle to the backfield and be hell on wheel routes. Purdue needs a running back who can scare the defense enough to allow the linebackers to step up every now and then. Sheffield would attract the attention of defensive coordinators.

Deion Burks

If Sheffield doesn’t do it for you, maybe Burks is more your style? The former 3* Michigan recruit is a timid runner with a track background. I don’t remember it happening, but apparently he had 1 carry for 6 yards in 2021. Purdue has to find a way to get him on the field, and putting him in the backfield in 3rd and medium/long should give defensive coordinators something else care about thing about. That thought would probably hit the bull’s eye, but they thought the same thing with Anthrop on the field, and Purdue pulled it off just fine.

Transfer is declining

This can be a tough sell. It’s not that Purdue doesn’t have running backs, they just don’t have a certain type of running back. They don’t sell, come here and start unless there is serious attrition. They look for a backup to fill a specific role. If they play it out long enough someone can take the bait as there will be several guys looking for a guaranteed starting spot who won’t find any guaranteed starting spots. The transfer market is ridiculous and playing a part for Purdue is arguably more attractive than grocery shopping.

High school is back

This would be a late offer, and I think Purdue would have to slam into the transfer portal to go down this road, and still desperately want a back. They reached Cross late last year at JaQuez and it didn’t pay off. Often there is a reason why a player is available late in the recruiting process. I’m sure the staff will keep their eyes open, but I think another high school is back on the list of possibilities.

No one

The staff might decide they’ve had enough of the running backs on the roster and make no move. Anthrop going to run back opened some things to the crime. Marks is a legitimate back, and if he can fill the part, they don’t have to do anything.

I’ll keep you posted as things progress.