



Cricket dominates 2021 Google searches in Pakistan Pakistan vs South Africa was the most searched term in 2021 while Shoaib Malik was the most searched athlete in Pakistan News Desk in Karachi 09 Dec 2021

PHOTO EVIDENCE: PCB As 2021 draws to a close, Google has released a breakdown of the top searches for individual countries. Pakistan, a cricket enthusiast, saw that all 10 searches related to cricket. The trend report suggests “Pakistan vs South Africa” was the most searched term in 2021. Earlier this year, South Africa toured Pakistan and became one of the first top teams to visit Pakistan to play an international series; Pakistan won the three international series of the T20 2-1, while noting a series win in a two-match test series. The Pakistan Super League national tournament was ranked third, while the recently concluded T20 World Cup also appeared in the list as the fifth most searched term. Top 10 Google Searches in Pakistan, 2021 1. Pakistan vs South Africa 2. Pakistan vs Westindies 3. Pakistani Super League 4. Pakistan vs England 5. World Cup T20 6. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 7. India vs England 8. Pakistan vs England 9. Pakistan vs New Zealand 10. Pakistan vs Australia Most Wanted Athletes in Pakistan, 2021 Cricket has always remained a big part of Pakistani culture and it is not surprising that all the top five most wanted sports personalities in 2021 were also cricketers. All-rounder veteran Shoaib Malik, who was a late pick for the T20 World Cup after Shoaib Maqsood was injured, secured the number one position, with Asif Ali and Shaheen Afridi also on the list. Here’s the full list: 1. Shoaib Malik 2. Asif Ali 3. Fakhar Zaman 4. Shaheen Africa 5. Hasan Ali

