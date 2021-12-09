Sports in a minute: Newburyport hockey in honor of Stone | Sport





Newburyport hockey in honor of Stone The Newburyport boys’ hockey program is pleased to invite all family, friends, fans, former teammates and alumni to attend a pre-game ceremony honoring the late Jeff Stone. Stone, a Clipper Wall of Famer, was a former football and hockey player in the late 1990s and a 12-year assistant coach for the Clippers under Paul Yameen. In recognition of his commitment, dedication and passion to the program, the Clippers will present the Stones No. Step down 14 jersey when they face St. Marys of Lynn at Graf Rink at 2pm. Freiermuth up for Pro Bowl Pretty cool to see that Pat Freiermuth is eligible to receive votes for the Pro Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steeler rookie from Merrimac has six touchdowns in the season, equating him to Rob Gronkowski while there’s only one behind Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox for the league lead for a tight end. Sagittarius Hits Former Daily News boys soccer MVP Ryan Archer of Newburyport just completed a successful freshman season for Endicott. The 5-foot-10 forward saw action in 13 of 17 games, and he had a goal against Maine’s St. Joes, an assist in a win over Wentworth and three total points on the year. Star spectators Patriots stars Mac Jones, Damian Harris, Matthew Judon and others lingered at Gillette Stadium after practice to watch part of the Division 1 state title game between Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial last week. Cameras caught them from the runway. Sanderson in Newburyport Former Boston Brown Derek Sanderson will sign autographs at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street in Newburyport on Sunday, December 12. The opening hours are 9am to 1pm with signature 10am to 12 noon. Signatures are $20 each. For more information, please email [email protected] Heavy blow in NH Unfortunately for New Hampshire high school track and field athletes, the NHIAA has announced that for the second year in a row there will be no indoor season due to limited venues with proper facilities that still do not allow outdoor use. Statewide, that’s about 2,000 athletes who, for the second year in a row, will be looking for something different to do. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newburyportnews.com/sports/sports-in-a-minute-newburyport-hockey-honoring-stone/article_00b38c86-5857-11ec-b019-1f40fd256752.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos