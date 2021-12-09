What will it take to stop the well-known enemy Tom Brady and the Buccaneers attack?

When Tom Brady moved from the Patriots to the Buccaneers in 2020, Bills fans everywhere rejoiced that the Bills no longer had to meet him twice in a season. That doesn’t mean the Bills were free to ever play against him again. When the Bills go to Tampa to play the Buccaneers, it will be Brady’s 36th meeting with the Bills.

With the amount of continuity of the Bills defense going back to 2017, 14 players were on the defensive side of the ball on this team when Brady went up against the Bills. Coming off his best game of the season, Harrison Phillips has great respect for what Brady has done as a player but hopes to take him down as an opponent.

“I love playing against Tom Brady,” Phillips said. “I really do. I think it’s incredible to have a chance to compete against someone who is such a great footballer and the things he’s done in his career. And so I’m excited that this is the opponent we’ll face this week.”

Taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions is no easy task for any team. Winning is critical for the Bills as the team needs wins to remain competitive in the AFC playoff race. After a 4-1 start, the Bills are at 7-5, where the Bucs were 13 weeks last season. As Josh Allen said after Monday’s game, the team is in control of their own destiny and anything they want to achieve is obvious.

With five games to go, the Bills have time to get back on track, but it starts with a tough test in Tampa. Bruce Arians and Brady have put together a team of many talented players and Brady knows how to get the best out of them. Bill’s Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frasier knows his defense has to be sharp to stop whatever weapons they have.

“He still has a really good arsenal of receivers and one of the best tight ends in professional football in Gronkowski,” Frazier said. So it’s going to be a challenge for sure, but we have to find a way. We have to find a way to in a position to make some back play And we look forward to the challenge It’s a game we need for a lot of reasons And we need a way to slow down that passing attack and give us a chance give to get a W.”

As Frazier said, Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and the Bills know him very well. Born in Buffalo, he is a thorn in the side for many Bills fans because he is so hard to beat throughout an entire game. Gronk has played 15 games against the Bills and has had many big appearances over the years. Since 2017, the Bills defense has largely kept him in check, allowing him to play just two games in over 100 receiving yards. Micah Hyde explained what it’s like to take on Gronk and how he defends him.

“I feel like when I get into those situations, I try to use my speed,” Hyde said. “But when those guys are as big as what he is, he just shuts you out. And whatever route he runs, whether it’s an over-out across the field or a ramp or a 10-yard out, he’s just using his body, and his frame is so big that Tom puts the ball right on top of him, accurate every time. It’s hard to get around him. It really is. You have to try and get him and just do what you can try not to allow them to complete that pass.”

One thing that both the Bills and Buccaneers have been successful in this season is converting third downs. The Bills are in second place (48.4%) with the Bucs in third place (48%) just behind them. The Bucs managed to run the ball to get those first downs with the help of Leonard Fournette running back.

In addition to the long touchdown the Patriots scored, the Bills defense kept the Pats at 3.5 yards per carry and had nine tackles for losses last Monday. Harrison Phillips had eight tackles and one loss tackle against the Patriots, and he will be instrumental in stopping Fournette and Bucs’ rushing game on Sunday. Phillips explained what Fournette de Bucs brings and why it’s so important to stop him early and often.