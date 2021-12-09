CavinKare Announces Third Referee Collaboration Agreement with Indian Cricket Team





NEW DELHI : CavinKare, a Chennai-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has announced a partnership with the Indian cricket team for their 2021-2022 home season. As part of the partnership, the company has signed a one-year deal as the exclusive third-party Umpire brand partner. The multi-crore partnership, organized by ITW Sports Consulting, will be valid for all home matches T20, ODI and Testfor the following season. The company has a right of first refusal for subsequent seasons, as part of the deal As part of the deal, CavinKare will promote its flagship brands during matches at the home ground of squad A Indian men's team spanning 21 matches during the 2021-2022 India International Cricket Home season and subsequent matches as determined by BCCI. The partnership started with the company's hair care brand 'Indica', during the T20 series of the ongoing cricket series between India and New Zealand. In addition, the company will feature branded materials from its key brands on a variety of ground-based properties, including display screens, LED signage, large-screen LED logos and 'CK Exclusive Super Sixes' (Cert ad featuring 'Super Sixes' every time a batter hits a six in all formats). Cricket is a shared emotion that instantly unites people from across the country, and our brands appropriately reflect this sense of togetherness," said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO and Director of FMCG at CavinKare. The partnership could increase the brand's visibility in new regions, especially among the global audience for the company, Vijayaraghavan said. CavinKare sells a range of packaged goods for personal care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages and salons. Its portfolio of brands includes Chik and Nyle shampoo, Spinz brand talcum powders, Garden brand snacks, and Indica hair colors, among several other brands.



