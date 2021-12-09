How do you become a Cincinnati Bearcat fan?

Bummed that the Buckeyes didn’t make the College Football Playoff? Can’t bring yourself to cheer for Big Ten champion Michigan?

You are not alone.

Lucky for you, there’s another team from Ohio making its first appearance in the playoffs that you can pledge your allegiance to this month: the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati made history on Sunday when they were selected as the first non-Power 5 conference team to earn a spot in the College football play-off. The undefeated Bearcats took the No. 4 slot after beating the University of Houston in Saturday’s AAC Championship game.

Ohio State fans still get the chance to cheer the Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl on New Years Day. But for Buckeyes fans looking to jump on the bandwagon and see the Cincinnati Bearcatsvie for the National Championship, here’s what you need to know:

First, what is a Cincinnati Bearcat?

The Cincy Bearcat, a black and tan creature with bright red eyebrows, eyes, and nose, dressed in a UC uniform, is the university’s official mascot.

The idea of ​​the University of Cincinnati Bearcats was born on October 31, 1914, during a soccer game against the University of Kentucky Wildcats, according to the UC Athletics Department.

The story goes that during the second half of the game, UC cheerleader Norman “Pat” Lyon wanted to build on the efforts of fullback Leonard K. “Teddy” Baehr.

Lyon created the chant: “It may be Wildcats, but we have a Baehr cat on our side.”

In turn, the crowd began to cheer, “Come on, Baehr-cat!”

Cincinnati eventually defeated Kentucky to win 14-7. In the November 3 issue of University News, the student newspaper, a front page cartoon by John “Paddy” Reece, depicting a fearful Kentucky Wildcat being chased by “Cincinnati Bear Cats.”

The name Bearcatsstuck, but not right away. After Baehr graduated in 1916, the nickname disappeared for a few years. It wasn’t until 1919 that the Bearcats broke out again after a local reporter used the nickname in an articleand was solidified as the university’s mascot.

Bearcats are indeed real animals. The binturong, also known as the bearcat, is a viverrid (a family of small to medium-sized mammals) native to South and Southeast Asia. However, the animal is neither a bear nor a cat, and the original meaning of the name has been lost because the local language used to name the name has become extinct, according to the UC Athletics Department.

What traditions does UC football have?

New Cincinnati football fans can expect a number of traditions on match day.

The Cincinnati’s RallyCats, the university’s sorority, Break the soccer traditions of UC in three times: pre-game, game time and post-game.

Leading up to home games, the college band marches into Nippert Stadium as they play “Down the Drive.” Once the band is in, the members are at the top of the student area and begin to play “Down the Stairs”, with the band rushing down the stairs to meet the drumline on the field.

The band then immediately transitions into UC’s fight song, “Cheer Cincinnati.” After the pre-game show and national anthem, the Bearcats run onto the field as the band plays and the student section sings “Cheer Cincinnati”.

During the game, there are a few more traditions.

At each kick-off, fans start yelling “Cinciiiiiiiiiiii…” and get louder as the kicker runs toward the ball. Once the ball is kicked, fans yell in unison “‘NATI!”

Bearcats get a scoop? Cheer along with the student section: “First and ten, do it again! Let’s-go-‘Cats!”

And get ready for a touchdown in Cincinnati to sing “Cheer Cincinnati”. During home games, UC’s ROTC fires a cannon as cadets do a push-up for every point the Bearcats have while the student section counts.

At the end of every game, win or lose, Bearcat fans sing UC’s alma mater. When the Bearcats win, they also sing “Cheer Cincinnati.”

Who coaches the University of Cincinnati soccer team?

Luke Fickell is the head coach of the Cincinnati soccer team.

Most Ohio State fans are already familiar with Fickell, a Columbus native who began his football career at St. Francis DeSales High School on the Northeast Side and played for the Buckeyes as a nose guard from 1993 to 1996. Fickell then signed with the New Orleans Saints in 1997 as an undrafted free agent, but a torn ACL cut his NFL career short.

After the NFL and a year as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 1999, Fickell was hired by the University of Akron Zips as a defensive line coach. He coached there for two years before coming to Ohio state under former head coach Jim Tressel.

In his two-decade career with the Buckeyes as both a student and coach, Fickell served as the Special Teams Coordinator, Linebackers Coach, Interim Head Coach, and Co-Defensive Coordinator. Fickell helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2014 National Championship under former head coach Urban Meyer.

In December 2016, Fickell was named head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Fickell has been named AAC Coach of the Year three times in his time with the Bearcats, in 2021, 2020 and 2018.

Are there any important UC football players I should know?

Three Cincinnati Bearcats made the cut in Pro Football Focus‘latest top 100 big board for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Coming in at No. 26 on the list is junior cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The Detroit native has been a starter since he was a true freshman, and he hasn’t allowed a single touchdown in his career.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder landed the number 36 spot on this year’s list. Knight, originally from Louisville, is “the nation’s winningest quarterback with a career record of 41-5 (89.1%),” according to UC’s athletics department. At 27, the junior has the fastest touchdowns of any Cincinnati quarterback.

Edge rusher Myjai Sanders rounds out UC’s contributions to the list. 47. The Jacksonville, Florida senior has had a mixed season, but commentators say his influence on the team extends beyond this season’s stats.

When and where can I watch the Cincinnati Bearcats football team play?

The Bearcats will play the #1 ranked University of Alabama at Dallas at AT&T Stadium at 3:30 PM on December 31. The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Sheridan Hendrix is ​​a higher education reporter for the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @sheridan120.