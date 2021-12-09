Canadian hockey team returned home from South Africa after waiting time due to travel restrictions

Canada’s junior women’s hockey team is expected to return home on Thursday after being stranded in South Africa due to restrictions surrounding the ommicron coronavirus variant.

The team departed from Johannesburg on Wednesday and was on a flight through Frankfurt, Germany.

The women were in Potchestroom, about 75 miles (75 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, for the junior World Cup, December 5-17, but the event was canceled due to travel restrictions around the ommicron variant that prevented the Canadians from having direct flights home.

Field Hockey Canada has been granted an exemption from the federal government for COVID-19 testing from third countries, which applies to Canadians returning home.

Players and staff have been tested in South Africa and will be tested immediately upon arrival in Canada.

The team arrived in South Africa on November 24 for the World Cup, where they secured their place by winning the Pan American Championships in Chile last summer.

“Despite the heartbreaking news of the postponement of the Junior World Cup, the athletes continued to train on the North-West University field,” Field Hockey Canada said in a statement.

“Many of the team members are post-secondary students and have been given study and rest time. We are extremely proud and grateful for the way our athletes and staff handled a very challenging situation.

“Thank you for the support from the Government, our staff, our parents and the community who have united in what has been a challenging time to achieve this successful outcome. We look forward to having our junior national team back on home soil .”