Mike McCarthy Says Dallas Cowboys ‘Will Win’ Against Washington Football Team on Sunday





FRISCO, Texas — On his first day back at the office after a 10-day absence due to COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expressed confidence in his team en route to Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. “We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy said. “I have every confidence in that.” It wasn’t exactly Jimmy Johnson’s bold call to a local radio station for the 1993 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers when the Hall of Fame coach said, “We’re going to win the game. You can put it in three-inch headlines. But it was a sign that McCarthy believes in his team. “I mean, what can I say?” said McCarthy. “Yeah, I really expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in. That’s what sport is all about. That’s what the NFL is all about. [is all about]. Trust me, I understand how difficult it is. They are hard at work. We are working hard. But yes, we clearly intend to go to Washington and win the game. There is no doubt about that.”

1 Related The Cowboys lead the NFC East with an 8-4 record, but Washington has won four consecutive games and these teams meet twice in the next three weeks. During Thursday’s team meeting, McCarthy showed a video detailing the history of the rivalry between the two franchises. The Cowboys have a 73-47-2 lead in the series, but lost both games played without Dak Prescott last season. In his career, Prescott is 7-1 vs. Washington. “We’re just really focused on self-improvement and winning,” McCarthy said. “We have to do what we have to do to win the game. But these guys are very responsible, the work ethic of our football team, the whole space is. They are very responsible. We know what people think of us. We love that. We feel comfortable with who we are and where we are, but I’m excited about what lies ahead.” The Cowboys close out the season with four NFC East games, mixed up around a January 2 meeting against the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the best record in the league. “This is December football,” McCarthy said. “I mean, December football defines your season. You have to get it done in December. There’s no way we can get where we want to go if we don’t take care of things. I like that we’re on a five-week period. Hopefully it stays for seven days. That would be nice. But I really like the way this is in front of us.” McCarthy has a career of 39-19 in December. He’s not worried about bulletin board material. “As for your work, I think it’s a waste of time,” he said. “I’m more focused on the real things. I think it’s important that you go through the week to determine how the opponent is going to play you, things you expect. By Friday it’s blank faces for me. We’re about winning , do the things we need to win, just stay on the details of where we need to improve. For me that’s enough work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32830287/mike-mccarthy-says-dallas-cowboys-going-win-sunday-washington-football-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos