Iowa Football Recruiting: Hawkeyes Land Commitment from 5-Star Safety Xavier Nwankpa





We were just a week away from college football’s early signing season, and coaching staff across the country are rushing to fill out their recruiting classes. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, that meant a focus on the defensive secondary. Iowa is expected to ink three prospects in the Phil Parkers defense backend this cycle, but as of Wednesday morning, they had no commits in the classroom. That all changed Wednesday afternoon when Parker and the Hawkeyes got some great news and the recruiting class got a big boost when Pleasant Hill native Xavier Nwankpa announced his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes. The addition of Nwankpa is a big boost for Iowa as he becomes the first 5-star committed to the Hawkeyes since the defensive end AJ Epenesa promised Iowa in 2017. Nwankpa, rated #20 in the nation by Rivals and #11 nationally by 247 Sports is the highest-rated stake for the Hawkeyes since Kyle Bonecrusher Williams committed in the class of 2004. What makes the Southeast Polk product so special? While listed at 62 and 185 pounds, Nwankpa appears to be closer to 63 and 200 pounds. It has a great frame for safety, but absolutely does not sacrifice speed or athleticism with its size. As a senior, Nwankpa made 26 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to be safe. He shows good instincts, but more importantly, he has an elite closing speed and speed that allows him to play in cover or provide support. With the ball in his hands you would never know that Nwankpa was not a potential receiver. He finished his senior season with 391 yards and 5 TDs on 33 catches (11.8 yards per reception), adding 307 yards and a touchdown in the return game, as well as a blocked field goal. Those talents earned Nwankpa a 5-star rating from Rivals and 247 Sports, as well as offers from a literal whos who of college football programs. While the final decision came to Iowa, Ohio state and Notre, Nwankpa gathered offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, State of Florida, Georgia, LSU, michigan, Michigan state, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, and several others. The addition of Nwankpa to the Iowas class of 2022 brings the total pledge count to 12, just a week ahead of the early signing period. Nwankpa becomes Iowas’ third commit within state lines, joining 4-star defensive end Aaron Graves and 3-star offensive lineman Kale Krogh. The Hawkeyes are expected to make the class size a bit larger than previous estimates. With recent departures, Iowa will likely get closer to 18 potential prospects in the class when it’s all said and done, but possibly below that level during the early signing period beginning Wednesday, December 15. Nwankpa plans to enroll in Iowa during the semester in January, after participating in the All-America Bowl. Welcome to the Iowa Hawkeyes Xavier Nwankpa! Xavier Nwankpa, S

Ht: 62

Weight: 185 lbs

Location: Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Pole)

Stars: 247 Sports – 5; Rivals – 5

