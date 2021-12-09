New Orleans Saints put RB Mark Ingram on COVID-19 list; QB Taysom Hill, RB Alvin Kamara practicing in full





METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, two days after defending Saints Cameron Jordan was added to the list. However, for a change, there were several positives on the New Orleans injury report. Quarterback Taysom Hill (finger) and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) both had full practice on Wednesday, while left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson (foot) also practiced after he was assigned to return from the injured reserve list. Judge tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Peter Werner (elbow) did not practice. The Saints (5-7) needed some good news after a barrage of injuries led to their current five-game losing streak. Kamara has missed the last four games but looks set to return to the New York Jets on Sunday after returning to practice on a limited basis last week. Hill and Saints coach Sean Payton also confirmed that the plan is for Hill to start at QB this week, despite the hammer finger injury he sustained on the middle finger of his right hand during Thursday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hill acknowledged that it will continue to be a “work in progress” to find the most effective way to throw the ball on the finger with a splint this week. But he said he felt “pretty comfortable getting the throws I needed” in Wednesday’s practice. “Every time something happens to your throwing hand, it affects things, and I definitely felt it,” said Hill, who sustained the injury in the first quarter and played the rest of the game with a makeshift splint. “It changed the throws and what you’re used to and everything else. But look, I did it and I was able to do what I had to do.” Hill finished 19 of 41 for 264 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions — three of which were while catching up in the fourth quarter. He also ran 11 times for 101 yards despite playing through the pain of a partially torn plantar fascia sustained in Week 10. Saints QB Taysom Hill felt “pretty comfortable getting the throws I needed” in practice on Wednesday, but admitted it will be “work in progress” to figure out the way to get a splint on his middle finger injury. cast most effectively. A plus: his foot feels much better. pic.twitter.com/3fVyRmf5CL Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) Dec 8, 2021 Another positive note is that Hill said his foot feels much better after the long break between games. He also said he doesn’t expect to have finger surgery after the season and will likely wear a splint for about eight weeks. Davenport has missed the last two games. Ramczyk has missed the past three. Gardner-Johnson has missed the past four. And Armstead has missed three of the last four. Werner’s injury is a new development.

