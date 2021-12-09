Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost





Karachi (AFP) The West India cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a visit that local officials hope will bring back bitter memories of a New Zealand tour that was halted for security reasons.

The Windies will play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals from Monday — all in the port city of Karachi — their first visit since 2018. A Pakistani official said a 26-strong party flew to Karachi early Thursday before being escorted by heavy security to the team hotel. The series comes three months after New Zealand halted their first trip to the country in 18 years, shortly before the opening game was set to begin following a safety warning. That was followed by England’s decision to withdraw visits from their men’s and women’s teams scheduled for October. Pakistani officials were outraged by the cancellations, arguing that security measures were strict. The cricket-crazed nation endured a long spell without a visit from an international team after a terror attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009. Pakistan was forced to play their home matches abroad – mostly in the United Arab Emirates – until 2015, when normal service was provisionally resumed. This West Indian squad is somewhat understaffed, with regulars Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons all opting out for personal reasons. Former skipper Jason Holder is resting while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out due to injuries. Last week, captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew with a hamstring injury, leaving the Twenty20 lead to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope. Four players — Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith — will join the team later Thursday. The three T20Is are on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs are on December 18, 20 and 22. T20I Squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motion, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell ODI Squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motion, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas 2021 AFP

