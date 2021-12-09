PennLives PIAA Championship Football Picks and Predictions for December 9-11





What’s left of Pennsylvania’s 2021 high school football season is set to take place at Hersheypark Stadium for three days. The PIAA Championships kick off on Thursday with the Class 1A Finals between Bishop Guilfoyle and Redbank Valley. Below are PennLives’ latest picks and predictions of the season. Games are listed with date and start time. Last week’s results and the general classification are at the bottom. Picks are sponsored by Central Pa’s Renewal by Andersen. *Bishop Guilfoyle (pickem) vs. Redbank Valley, Thursday, 1 Linder: Redbank Valley 24-21 sostek: Bishop Guilfoyle 28-21 Benscoter: Bishop Guilfoyle 21-10 essays: Bishop Guilfoyle 35-28 apples: Redbank Valley 23-20 *Bishop McDevitt (-4) vs. Aliquippa, Thursday 7 Linder: Bishop McDevitt 28-21 sostek: Bishop McDevitt 28-20 Benscoter: Bishop McDevitt 28-20 essays: Bishop McDevitt 23-17 apples: Bishop McDevitt 27-22 Bishop McDevitts Cyncir Bowers Bishop Shanahan during their PIAA Class 4A football semifinal. 03 December 2021 Sean Simmers |[email protected] *Southern Columbia (-18) vs. Serra Catholic, Friday, 1 Linder: Serra Catholic (South Columbia 31-27) sostek: South Columbia 48-13 Benscoter: South Columbia 30-10 essays: Serra Catholic 28-13 apples: South Columbia 42-14 *Imhotep Charter (pickem) vs. Penn-Trafford, Friday 7 Linder: Imhotep Charter 28-27 sostek: Imhotep charter 35-21 Benscoter: Penn Trafford 10-7 essays: Imhotep charter 40-31 apples: Penn Trafford 21-20 Wyomissing’s Aiden Mack (85) in the District 3 title match on November 20, 2021. Boiling Springs lost 55-14 to Wyomissing. Jeremy Drey | Especially for PennLiveJeremy Drey *Wyomissing (+3) vs. Central Valley, Saturday, 12 noon Linder: Wyoming 28-24 sostek: Central Valley 24-14 Benscoter: Central Valley 28-21 essays: Wyoming 17-10 apples: Wyoming 28-24 *St. Josephs Prep (-6) vs. Mount Lebanon, Saturday, 6 Linder: Lebanon Mountains 28-21 sostek: Mount Lebanon 38-35 Benscoter: St. Josephs Preparation 24-14 essays: Mount Lebanon (St. Josephs Prep 33-30) apples: St. Joseph’s Preparation 33-23 LAST WEEK / GENERAL apples: 8-3-1 / 176-88-5 Linder: 8-3-1 / 166-98-5 Benscoter: 6-5-1 / 160-104-5 sostek: 9-2-1 / 154-110-5 essays: 6-5-1 / 124-140-5 Follow Eric Epler on Twitter — @threejacker MORE HS FOOTBALL Bishop McDevitt vs. Alquippa preview Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Redbank Valley preview Meet the McD Crusaders 2021 Which mid-Penn football standouts are signing next week?

