Peabody High Won’t Keep Boys Ice Hockey Out of Varsity This Winter | Sport

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School has made the difficult decision not to skate a boys’ ice hockey team this winter, head coach Christian Wright confirmed to The Salem News on Wednesday. With only one senior on the roster and low numbers on the schedule, including several eighth graders waived to play, it was decided to play a junior varsity schedule instead. It’s disappointing on some levels, but it’s the right choice to save the program, said Wright, who took over as Tanners head coach for the 2019-20 season. Progress is not always a straight line. Sometimes you have to take a detour and travel a long way to get where you want to be. Peabody took eight of his 14 players from the 2020-21 squad and wanted to draft a squad this winter with just one senior, captain Andrew Souza; one junior, three sophomores, three freshmen, and a half dozen eighth graders. Wright said, especially for the younger players on the teams, against 17- and 18-year-old opponents, they could be damaging to the scoreboard not so much as physically and mentally. Making the difficult choice to play at junior varsity level in what he calls appropriate competition will make things more even in these areas, Wright said, and give his young players the confidence they need. No one wants to win or compete at the varsity level more than I do. But if we want to save this program, we have to do this, Wright said. You have to put your ego aside and realize that this is what is good for the program. Peabody explored forming a cooperative team with Salem to boost numbers, but there weren’t enough players to make that a viable option. The Tanners were scheduled to be a member of the Northeastern Conferences Lynch Division, playing twice each against rivals Beverly, Swampscott and Saugus. They would also play against the five NEC Dunn teams Danvers, Marblehead, Masconomet, Gloucester and Winthrop once each. These teams are now trying to find other enemies to fill those gaps; Swampscott, for example, has found open dates to play a pair of non-league opponents in Oliver Ames and Dover-Sherborn, who each had a pair of non-league games scheduled this winter with Peabody, while Beverly faces Winthrop for the second time. will play. Wright hopes to schedule as many as 15 junior varsity competitions for his program, and still plans to run his workouts the way he would if they were still at the varsity level. There is also a chance that other players, whether they are in high school or eighth grade, will choose to play for the team that is now at JV level. This is not a sad day. Sometimes you just have to take a step back to eventually take two steps forward, Wright said. Contact Phil Stacey @PhilStacey_SN

