The Ashes 2021, Ben Stokes no ball, David Warner wicket video, Australia vs England, scores

UPDATING: Cricket legend Ricky Ponting struck at the Ashes umpires before the reason behind the magnitude of Ben Stokes’ no-ball violations was revealed.

Stokes appeared to have bowled Australian opener David Warner on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Stokes had harassed the lefthander with the first three balls of his spell, then his fourth throw snuck through the gap between Warner’s bat and toad and rocked into the stumps.

As England celebrated and Warner began to walk back to the pavilion, the third referee intervened to signal that Stokes’ front foot had landed way over the popping crease, making it an illegal delivery.

Harris sent early packing due to England’s quick attacks

Warner returned to his position and the English all-rounder returned to the top of his target, adjusting his run-up to ensure the mistake wouldn’t be repeated.

But it was after that uproar that viewers learned the magnitude of the problem.

Replays showed Stokes had crossed the popping crease with each of his first four deliveries, not only the one that rattled Warner’s punches, but none of those deliveries had been called a no-ball, either by the standing umpire or the third umpire.

While it was once the job of the bowling end umpire to check the bowler’s forefoot and call no-balls, the responsibility now falls almost entirely to the third umpire, who is expected to judge each throw for forefoot violations. .

Former Test umpire Simon Taufel could not explain why the no-balls were not picked up.

“I really can’t explain why they weren’t,” Taufel said.

“(The third umpires) do have the support of an ICC technician in that third umpire’s job. Together with that technician they are supposed to look at every ball and if it is close, they will examine it and call it.”

David Warner, Ben Stokes. (Fox Cricket)

But it turned out that third umpire Paul Wilson was not entirely responsible for the saga.

After the lunch break, it was revealed that the camera technology, which allows the third umpire to inspect each ball, did not work for the entire match.

Therefore match officials decided to pass the responsibility back to the umpire on the field, and the third umpire will only check the front foot in the event of a wicket.

In commentary for Channel 7, Ponting called it “pathetic off duty”, before revealing the real reason.

“If it’s someone upstairs who should be checking this one and they haven’t decided that one of these is a no-ball, it’s pathetic duty duty as far as I’m concerned,” Ponting said.

“If (Stokes) got a no-ball the first time he threw, then of course he’ll drag his foot back.”

