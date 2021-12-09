Thompson wins pair of All-East Region Honors





Lincoln, Rhode Island, senior forward named to both United Soccer Coaches & D2CCA All-East Region second teams United Soccer Coaches Association Division II All-Region Teams D2CCA All-East Region Teams EASTON, Mass. (Dec 8, 2021) – Stonehill College ahead Camryn Thompson has earned a pair of All-East Region honors with her selection to the United Soccer Coaches Association and Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-East Region second team following her outstanding senior season. Thompson, a three-time All-Northeast-10 conference selection with its first-team honors this fall, the All-East Region earns honors for the first time with its pair of second-team honors. The New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) Senior Bowl roster ranks second among NE10 leaders with its 11 goals scored and 23 points, and has also provided an assist, with a team leading two game-winning goals as they finish this fall. all 18 games for Stonehill started . She scored multiple goals in three games, including her first career hat-trick in Stonehill’s 5-0 win over the University of Maine-Fort Kent on October 16. She earned the NE10 Player of the Week awards for the first time in her career on October 18. .



Thompson wins All-Region honors for the first time in her career with her pair of second-team selections (PHOTOGRAPH BY Mary Gettens) Thompson, a two-time NEWISA All-New England first-team roster and Arthur Ashe, Jr., Sports Scholar, was named the NE10 Rookie of the Year and a NE10 All-Rookie Team roster as a freshman. She received the St. Thomas Aquinas, Patron Saint of Students, Medal for having the highest cumulative points average on the team, as well as the Fred C. Petti Award for achieving the highest points average of all Stonehill student athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. Thompson Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District® honors two consecutive years and is named in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester. Thompson finished her career with 50 of the 58 games she played, totaling 28 goals and nine assists for 65 points. She scored seven match-winning goals and scored multiple goals in four games in her career. Thompson ranks seventh in program history in career goals and tied for eighth all-time in points, while her 11 goals scored this fall ranks tenth on Stonehill’s single-season list. Her nine goals as a freshman was just two less than the program record for freshman student athletes, while her best six assists in her career that season tied for third place all-time, and tied for the program record for freshman scoring with 24 points in the season. 2018. Stonehill finished the 2021 season with an 8-8-2 record overall, including 5-6-2 in the NE10, to finish ninth in the NE10 regular season standings. The Skyhawks have won five of their last eight (5-2-1) and four of six (4-1-1), including a 3-2 victory over a regionally ranked Saint Anselm squad on October 30. Ten of Stonehill’s 18 games were decided by a single goal, with the Skyhawks going 5-5 in those games.

