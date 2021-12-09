Response to Nebraska Football Hiring Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola





It’s not a 100% closed deal as I write this – hiring Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach, but I’ll be flying on Wednesday so I’m proactively responding to these guys being hired. Mark Whipple is 64 years old and has a lot of experience coaching football at all levels of the game. Remark this quote about Whipple from the SBNation Pitt site Cardiac Hill: During his three seasons with Pitt, Whipple took a weak, heavy attack he inherited from Shawn Watson and turned it into a juggernaut. As a result, Pitt climbed from No. 94 in the nation in fouls scoring under Watson in 2018, at 25.6 points per game, to No. 3 under Whipple in 2021, at 43.0. The concern with Whipple is that he is not a good recruiter. Does it matter, given the current transfer portal? It’s a good debate. Donovan Raiola is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. If you’re a Bears fan, you’ve probably been fine since he left. If you’re a Nebraska fan, you’ll probably be glad he’s coming, largely because of the Raiola name. Can he coach? I sure hope so. Nebraskas pass protection was terrible (being kind) in 2021 and Mr. Whipple favors the pass. They don’t change anything in terms of what you think of Scott Frost’s potential for success. If you’re someone who thinks Frost is a failure and hiring new coaches is just a band-aid, these coaches won’t convince you otherwise. If you are someone who thinks Frost is very close and will be successful when some pieces come together, you will find your proof by examining the experience and record of the incoming coaches.

