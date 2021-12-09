



DURHAM Duke freshman Michelle Cooper was one of 24 players called up to the US Under-20 Women’s National Team year-end camp, held December 7-14 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. The U-20 USWNT is gearing up for next year’s Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship, which will take place from February 25 to March 12 in the Dominican Republic. Players born on or after January 1, 2002 are eligible for the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship, where three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. The roster includes 23 student-athletes who have just completed their college season, including nine participants who represent an ACC program. Cooper has been a part of the U.S. national team pool since 2016, participating in international tournaments at the U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-19 levels. The ACC Freshman of the Year and United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American comes out of a historic rookie campaign last fall. Cooper led the Blue Devils with 12 goals the most by a freshman in program history and 29 points. Both totals were in the top five in the conference, despite playing at least two games less than any player in the top 10 in either category. The Clarkston, Michigan native’s 1.61 points per game ranked second among all freshmen nationally and 23rd overall. In late November, Cooper was the only freshman named as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. For more information on Duke women’s football, follow the Blue Devils Twitter, Instagram and facebook by searching for ‘DukeWSOC.’ #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2021/12/9/womens-soccer-cooper-called-up-to-u-20-uswnt-year-end-camp.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos