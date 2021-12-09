Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 14





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –A total of 39 Penn State football alumni populate the rosters of 23 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are among the top 20 national player-producing programs in the NFL annually. In addition, six former Nittany Lions are members of NFL coaching staffs and two PSU student-athletes from sports other than football are on the list. Here’s a look at how these NittanyLions greats fared in Week 13. Marcus Allen (2014-17) S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 20, Raven 19 Allen saw action in the Steelers beat the Ravens. Adrian Amos (2011-14) DB, Green Bay Packers

day week Troy Apke (2014-16) S, Washington Football Team

Washington 17, Raiders 15 Apke saw action in Washington’s win over Las Vegas. Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Dolphins 20, Giants 9 Barkley had 11 carries for 55 yards and six catches for 19 yards in the Giants’ loss to Miami. Ryan Bates (2015-18) OT, Buffalo Bills

Patriots 14, Bills 10 Bates saw action in Buffalo’s loss to New England. Nick Bowers (2015-19) TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington 17, Raiders 15 Bowers was inactive in the Las Vegas loss to Washington. Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Dolphins 20, Giants 9 Brown recorded one tackle in the Giants’ loss to Miami. Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, New York Giants

Dolphins 20, Giants 9 Johnson had five tackles in the Giants’ loss to Miami. Jason Cabinda (2014-16) FB, Detroit Lions

Lions 29, Vikings 27 Cabinda saw action in the Lions beat the Vikings. Dan Chisena (2015, 18-19) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Lions 29, Vikings 27 Chisena saw action in Minnesota’s loss to Detroit. Jack Crawford(2008-11) DT, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 33, Bears 22 Crawford is on injured reserve. Sam Ficken(2011-14) K, Tennessee Titans

day week Ficken is on injured reserve. Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 20, Raven 19 Freiermuth had three catches for 26 yards in the Steelers victory over Baltimore. Will Fries (2020) OG, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 31, Texans 0 Fries saw action in the Colts beat the Texans Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 20, Giants 9 Gesicki had seven catches for 46 yards in Miami’s win over the Giants. Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Cowboys 27, Saints 17 Gillikin averaged 51.3 yards on his six punts in the Saints’ loss to the Bills. Kevin Givens (2015-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks 30, 49ers 23 Givens saw action in the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks. Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17 Godwin set a record for Buccaneer’s single game receipts with fifteen. He totaled 143 yards in the Bucs victory over Atlanta. Robbie Gould (2001-04) K, San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks 30, 49ers 23 Gould hit kicked a 50-yard field goal 49ers loss to the Seahawks. YeturGross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

day week Grant Haley (2014-17) CB, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 37, Jaguars 7 Haley is on the Rams practice squad. DaeSeanHamilton (2014-17) WR, Denver Broncos

Chiefs 22, Broncos 9 Hamilton is injured reserve. KJ Hamler (2018-19), Denver Broncos

Chiefs 22, Broncos 9 Hamler will be out for the rest of the season with an injury. Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Chicago Bears

Cardinals 33, Bears 22 James saw action in the Bears’ loss to the Cardinals. DaQuan Jones (2011-13) DE, Carolina Panthers

day week Connor McGovern (2018) OG, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 27, Saints 17 McGovern started guard in the Cowboys’ win over the Saints. Trace McSorley (2014-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 33, Bears 22 McSorely was inactive for the Cardinals in their win over Chicago. Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington 17, Raiders 15 Nassib was inactive in the Raiders’ loss to Washington. AmaniOrumariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Lions, 29, Vikings 27 Oruwariye had seven tackles in the Lions victory over the Vikings. OdafeOweh(2018-20) OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Steelers 20, Raven 19 Oweh scored four tackles and a pass that was deflected in the Ravens loss to Pittsburgh. Micah Parsons (2018-20) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 27, Saints 17 Parsons registered five tackles and a sack in the Cowboys victory over New Orleans. John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks 30, 49ers 23 Reid recorded one tackle in the Seahawks win over San Francisco. Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Chicago Bears

Cardinals 33, Bears 22 Robinson was inactive in the Bears loss to Arizona. Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 33, Jets 18 Sanders had 24 carries for 120 yards and three catches for 22 yards in an Eagles win over the Jets. Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 37, Jaguars, 7 Scott had three tackles in the Rams win over the Jaguars. Donovan Smith (2011-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17 Smith started on the left tackle in the Buccaneers’ win over the Falcons. Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Football Team

Washington 17, Seahawks 15 Toney saw action in Washington’s win over the Raiders Robert Windsor (2015-19) DT, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 31, Texans 0 Windsor is injured.

