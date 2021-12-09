Wolverines Closes Big Ten Opening Week Hosting Minnesota

Michigan will wrap up the Big Ten’s opening week with Minnesota at the Crisler Center on Saturday (Dec. 11).

With double-doubles in his last two games, Hunter Dickinson continues to lead UM in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (8.9) for a second season in a row.

Over his last four games, Caleb Houston has shot 57.1 percent (12-for-21) from long range.

NEXT GAME

Saturday 11 December — vs. Minnesota (Crisler Center), 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1 | Live stats | Live audio | live video

Satellite radio: Sirius: 158 | XM: 196 | SXM app: 958

Yearbook | Record book | Game Card

Full Game Notes (PDF)

PROMOTIONS

December 11: Santa Hat Giveaway (First 250 Kids)

Complete the promotion schedule

Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The University of Michigan men’s basketball team (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) closes its opening week of Big Ten play with Minnesota (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday (December 11) at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled to take place at 6:31 PM on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) calling remotely.

What else you need to know

Hunter Dickinson leads UM in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (8.9) for a second season in a row.

Scoring in double figures in all nine matches, Eli Brooks is second in the team with 13.9 points per game.

Terrance Williams II (22 points; best career) and Brandon Johns Jr. (20; career equalizer) became the first Wolverines to score more than 20 points in a game since March 22, 2021, vs. LSU (Brooks, 21; Chaundee Brown Jr. , 21). Together, Williams and Johns went 15-for-21 from the field, 5-for-6 from long range and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Over his last four games, Caleb Houston shot 57.1 percent (12-for-21) from long range.

Houston (4.8 rpg) has 28 of his 43 rebounds in his last four games (7.0 rpg). He has five rebounds or more in five games, including his last four games.

Houston (18) and Eli Brooks (17) have 35 of 63 three-pointers (55.5 percent).

Brooks was 24-for-27 (0.889) from the free throw line. He was 64-for-71 (.901) over the last two seasons. For his career, Brooks is an 80 percent free throw shooter (.808; 110-for-136).

The Vante’ Jones , who recently grabbed his 500th career rebound in North Carolina, is second to UM with 5.1 per game.

In addition to his rebound, Jones leads Michigan in assists with 36 (4.0 apg). He equaled his best season with eight assists in Nebraska and now has four games with five or more this season.

Moussa Diabate has split his rebound almost evenly (17 offensive, 20 defensive).

Hunter Dickinson (10) and Diabate (eight) have 18 of the 28 blocks in Michigan (64.2 percent).

The Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota heads to Ann Arbor with a 7-1 record after losing 75-67 to Michigan State in the Gophers’ Big Ten opener at Williams Arena.

The Gophers posted seven straight wins to start the season, including capturing the inaugural Asheville Championship after an 87-80 double win over Princeton (November 14). Minnesota also took a 54-53 road win in Pittsburgh (Nov. 30) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, followed by an 81-76 win in Mississippi (December 5).

After an eight-season stint, Richard Pitino left Minnesota for New Mexico, making way for former Gopher captain Ben Johnson to take over the program.

Born in Minneapolis, Johnson began his collegiate playing career with Northwestern (1999-2001) before moving to Minnesota (2002-04). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Dayton (2005-06) before serving as an assistant at Texas-Pan American (2006-08), Northern Iowa (2008-12), Nebraska (2012-13), Minnesota (2013 – 18) and Xavier (2018-21).

Minnesota lost 10 purse players from a team that went 14-15 a year ago when only junior striker Isaiah Ihnen and fifth-year senior Eric Curry chose to return.

Minnesota is led in scoring by transfer agent/striker Jamison Battle (George Washington), who has a team best of 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. He adds a team-best 22 three-pointers as nearly 60 percent of his shots are from long range.

After starting his career with Vanderbilt and College of Charleston, transfer guard Payton Willis has racked up 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 32 assists (4.0 apg), and 15 steals (1.8 spg) as the best team. He is the second of Battle with his 20 three-pointers, and almost half of his attack comes from outside the arc. The Gophers have a third double-digit scorer as Lafayette transfer guard EJ Stephens averages 106 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

The Gophers have used the same starting five in all eight games: Battle, Willis, Stephens, Curry and Luke Loewe.

Minnesota has an average of 70.8 points per game, 33.8 rebounds and 13.0 assists per game. The Gophers allow 40.0 rebounds per game.

The Minnesota Series

Saturday’s game will be the 164th meeting between Michigan and Minnesota. The Wolverines lead the 96-67 all-time series. UM has a record 57-20 in Ann Arbor and has won the last six meetings at the Crisler Center.

29 games have been decided by three points or less, with UM setting a record of 20-9 in those games. The last time a game was decided by less than three points was on January 22, 2019, when a baseline jumper by Charles Matthews from a missed layup by Iggy Brazdeikis helped UM to a 59-57 win on January 22, 2019.

There have been seven overtimes in the all-time series, with UM leading 6-1. The last overtime game was at Crisler Center on February 3, 2018, when the Wolverines held off a Gophers rally in the second half to win 76-73 in the extra period.

Biggest UM win: 41 points (97-56) in Michigan on January 17, 1985

Biggest UM loss: 39 points (49-10) in Minnesota on February 16, 1918

Next one

Saturday December 18 — vs. Southern Utah (Crisler Center), 7 p.m.