Football to play two games in OVC / Southland Alliance

BRENWOOD, Tennessee and FRISCO, Texas The Ohio Valley Conference and Southland Conference have announced the dates and matchups for their football planning alliance for the 2022 season.

In October, the two NCAA Division I FCS leagues announced the framework for the partnership that will provide high-quality non-conference matchups in Division I for teams in each league in 2022 and 2023.

In the current alliance, Eastern Illinois will play two games against Southland Conference schools with a home game against Northwestern State and a road game against McNeese State.

Those two games are in addition to the Panthers opening three non-conference games of the season, including the season opener on September 3 in Northern Illinois. EIU will then host Chattanooga on September 10 for the Panthers home opener before traveling to the state of Illinois on September 17 for the Mid-America Classic.

The Ohio Valley Conference portion of the 2022 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The full list of OVC/Southland matchups for the 2022 season is:

September 10 Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech

September 17 Nicholls in Southeast Missouri

October 1 Murray State in Southeast Louisiana

October 8 Northwestern State in Eastern Illinois

October 22 Southeast Missouri in Northwestern State

October 29 UT Martin at Houston Baptist

November 5 Eastern Illinois, McNeese . State

November 19 Tennessee State in Texas A&M-Commerce

Alliance matchups for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date. In addition, the leagues will work together to promote the alliance throughout the season, giving each conference greater visibility, exposure and branding. Both the OVC and Southland have longstanding ESPN broadcast agreements.

“With Division I’s changing landscape, partnerships will be more important than ever to build quality schedules,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “This is the first step of what’s to come and we look forward to building this relationship with the Southland Conference.”

“We are very pleased to announce more details about the previously released Southland-OVC Planning Alliance,” said Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett. “We look forward to building a great FCS-specific league that will create rivalry and help determine post-season NCAA opportunities for teams and student-athletes in both leagues.”

Together, the two Conferences have accounted for four FCS National Championships and more than 100 playoff wins since the subdivision was formed in 1978. In addition, Southland has served as the host conference for the successful NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game in its home ground of Frisco, Texel, since 2011.

OVC football members include Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, Illinois), Murray State University (Murray, Ky.), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.), Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville, Tenn.), and the University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, Tenn.).

Southland football members include Houston Baptist University (Houston, Texas), McNeese State University (Lake Charles, La.), Nicholls State University (Thibodaux, La.), Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, La.), Southeastern Louisiana University (Hammond , La.), and Texas A&M University-Commerce (Commerce, Texas).

About the Ohio Valley Conference

Founded in 1948, the Ohio Valley Conference is in its seventh decade of competition, making it the eighth oldest Division I athletic conference. Over the course of 73 years, OVC teams have won national championships in football, along with national team or individual titles in the sports of rifle, cross country, track and field and golf. Over the past seven years, the league has placed multiple teams on NCAA Championship fields in the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, soccer, and rifle. In the 1950s, the OVC became a pioneer when Morehead State became one of the first non-traditionally black mid-southern institutions to accept an African-American student. Shortly after the passage of Title IX legislation, the OVC began formulating plans for women’s athletics, beginning in 1977. The OVC has long been a national leader in sportsmanship, introducing a first-of-its-kind Sportsmanship Declaration in 1995, a policy that promotes principles of fair play, ethical behavior and respect for the opponent. The OVC has a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN and a sponsorship deal with LEARFIELD.

About the Southland Conference

Founded in Dallas in 1963 and now in its 59th league season, the Southland Conference celebrates the academic and competitive achievements of its member institutions and their student-athletes. Based in Frisco, Texas, the league includes nine members in Louisiana and Texas, and sponsors 18 NCAA Division I sports, with automatic berths to the NCAA Championships in 12 applicable team sports. The league has won numerous national championships, including the 2020 NCAA Division I FCS title, and regularly wins in other sports in the NCAA’s postseason play, including the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Conference’s student-athletes perform exceptionally well in the classroom, as the pass rate and NCAA Academic Performance stats are unprecedented. In addition, all of Southland’s current athletic programs are eligible for the new NCAA Academic Performance Fund. The league also has a recently expanded agreement with ESPN Networks, which broadcast hundreds of leagues each year, and is represented in the national corporate sales market by Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment.