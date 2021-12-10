How disdainfully has BCCI wiped out Virat Kohli as ODI captain!

It may seem like Virat Kohli’s world is collapsing, but if splitting the Indian cricket team captaincy is put into perspective, it may have been taken with a view to managing the workload during pandemic times. (More cricket news)

There are various stories that Virat Kohli was simply ‘fired’ as ODI skipper. Reports say Kohli was given ample evidence that leading in white-ball cricket was no longer his prerogative, but he refused to read it.

On Wednesday night, BCCI’s way of announcing that Rohit Sharma will be taking over as ODI captain of the upcoming tour of South Africa was rather disdainful.

A succinct one-liner at the end of a media release which read: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams going forward”, sparked a larger Then tell the composition of the test crew for the series in South Africa.

UNPROFESSIONAL

This change of captaincy announcement could have been handled more professionally and with more care/respect. Whatever politics is being conducted in the locker room or in the corridors of power, a press release is better produced because it is worth a thousand words. And more importantly, when it comes to two legends of the game.

Transparency has always been an issue at BCCI. But Wednesday’s press release clearly reflected disharmony, just what a press release shouldn’t reveal.

It seems the world’s richest cricket club really doesn’t care what people think. Wealth has so blinded the lords that they no longer believe in good communication methods.

Interestingly, BCCI has had a top PR agency for several years now to take care of its corporate communication. This Mumbai-based, all-India-based company recently conducted a study into BCCI’s media relations. The results may never be known.

Two big questions were circulating on Wednesday evening. First, what could have happened if the helicopter carrying Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defense Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, crashed during a short flight through the Nilgiris? And second, why was Kohli removed as ODI captain?

Of course, the media started speculating with their “sources” suggesting a hundred reasons why Kohli was taken out.

MEDIA GAG

Previously, there was to be a press conference with the chief selector when the Indian team was named. Krishnamachari Srikkanth, MSK Prasad, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Chandu Borde, et al have all turned to the media after selecting Indian teams over the years. This has been discontinued for a while.

In pandemic times, all media interactions take place through zoom conversations. Selected questions are taken and answers given. Couldn’t the BCCI have done the same with the chief selector (Chetan Sharma) when they made such an important captaincy decision? Maybe it wasn’t important!

The media’s job is to ask questions. It is the job of the administration to answer them. BCCI has been rather opaque in this regard. Giving injury updates on game day, lack of clarity about the two new teams in the IPL and a general tendency to keep everything a secret is a strategy that the BCCI has long employed.

LONGER ROPE?

Kohli had relinquished the T20 captaincy at the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to progress beyond the group stage after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand. Given Rohit Sharma’s IPL record as captain, the Mumbai Indians man was a natural successor.

But could Kohli have led in both ODIs and tests like Mithali Raj does with the Indian women’s team?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Despite being one of the world’s leading batsmen and successful captains, Kohli has never won an ICC Trophy. If he wants to fulfill a dream of leading India in the 2023 World Cup (over-50s), it is not unjustified.

A batsman like Kohli, technically gifted, courageous, with a clinical and secular spirit, is expected to overcome bad form and return to his Bradmanesque ways.

The 50-over format gives a top-order batsman plenty of time and space to build an innings. It remains to be seen if Kohli, the batsman, can mentally overcome that he is no longer the captain, a position he probably wasn’t ready to sacrifice just yet.

FUTURE PERFECT?

This is an interesting phase in Indian cricket. The decision to go for a split captaincy certainly has its perks. Rohit Sharma’s prowess as a batsman can never be questioned. He has a young and explosive side to lead and South Africa will be his first big test. In addition, Rohit (34) is not getting any younger and is prone to injuries. So this is his best time to become India captain, full time in limited overs cricket.

Head coaches like Rahul Dravid will always think long term and the split of team leadership roles between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was not unexpected. Photo: BCCI.

With the ‘Fab Three’ Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in charge of Indian cricket management, some tough decisions have already been made. More importantly, injuries are treated better and every player with the fewest niggles will be equipped.

This policy is already visible. Hardik Pandya, the blue-eyed man in Kohli-Ravi Shastri’s time, was told to get fully fit first. With enough bench strength, no player can take his place for granted anymore. Dravid has pushed for transparency and an atmosphere of equal opportunity. Ganguly and Laxman will definitely support him.

As for Kohli, he will still be test leader. He will lead in the purest form of the game and that is what he loves to do most. Kohli also needs to get a little ‘selfish’. A milestone has to be reached and he still has 30 international centuries to make to match Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli is 33 and given his condition, he should play top cricket for another five years. That’s six centuries a year. He hasn’t scored a hundred in over two years. Captaining can be a thankless job. The report is the sum of many aspects and team politics is one of them. The bat should now be speaking for Kohli. Let Rohit Sharma do his job. Let him feel the warmth.