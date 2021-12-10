Why Neither Team Is Preferred in Steelers vs. Vikings, plus other best bets for Thursday

The problem with getting older is that you don’t realize you’re getting older. Every once in a while something happens that lets you know it happened. Wednesday I had such a moment.

At the front of my house in Chicago, we have two large concrete flower pots, one on each side of the stairs leading to our front door. We woke up last week to find that one was missing. Now, it had stormed overnight, but these things are extremely heavy. We didn’t think the thing had just blown over, but instead we assumed a drunken idiot had stolen it in a daring manner. Well, it turned out it had blown over. It fell off the ledge and was caught between the branches of a bush and into the earth. Unfortunately, picking it up and putting it back wasn’t as easy as you might think.

Remember, it blew over during a storm, meaning the ground was wet and turned into mud. But something strange happened after that storm. Something that happens a lot more than it should in Chicago: The temperature dropped well below freezing the next day. So the mud the pot had seeped into was no longer mud. It was frozen earth. So now I had to wait a few days for it to warm up enough to get the thing out of the ground, which I did yesterday.

But again, this thing is heavy, and it was now filled with half-frozen dirt. It took me a while, but I was finally able to get it off the ground, get it out of the bush without damaging the bush, then carry it up the stairs and back to its rightful place by our front door.

And then I wanted to die. Tom in his twenties would have had no problem picking that thing up and putting it back, but now Tom? It’s 24 hours later and I’m still not fully recovered.

Read tonight’s picks as I pull out the heating pad for my back.

All times East, and all opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook

The warm card

Steelers at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. | TV: FOX

Last Chances: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5

The choice: Steelers +3 (+105): It’s been a while since we’ve had one of these in the newsletter, but tonight we have a game that no one deserves to be favored for Thursday night football. Neither team inspires much confidence. The Vikings are 5-7, and while that might be good enough for second place in the NFC North, that doesn’t mean it’s good. I mean, unless you think good teams lose to the Detroit Lions, because that’s what the Vikings did on Sunday.

Do you think good teams lose to the Lions? I didn’t think so.

Of course, it’s not like the Steelers are good either. Even if Pittsburgh has a winning record at 6-5-1, it has a -42 points difference on the season, although that is slightly skewed by the 41-10 loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago. Yet Ben Roethlisberger looks older and slower than ever before, and his arm is unzipped.

But I still love the Steelers because three points seems one or two too many to rely on the Vikings. Minnesota has been a favorite five times this season, and it has only played once in those five games — a 34-28 win over Carolina that was on the way. As home favorites, the Vikings are 0-2. As for Pittsburgh, as has always been the case under Mike Tomlin, they are fantastic in the underdog role. They are 5-2 ATS as dogs this season and 20-6 ATS as underdogs since early 2017.

Main trend: The Steelers have been 20-6 ATS as underdogs since 2017.

the choices

NBA

Lakers at Grizzlies, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA League Pass

Last Chances: Los Angeles Lakers -4

The choice: Lakers -3.5 (-110) —Hey, we bet against the Grizzlies last night, and it worked, so why not do it again? Seriously, the issues I had with Memphis last night haven’t changed, just the role. Last night Memphis was home favorite against Dallas, tonight they are the home dogs of the Lakers, and they are still without Ja Morant. Meanwhile, the Lakers are expected to have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook tonight.

The Lakers are a tough team to get to grips with. From a talent perspective they are one of the best teams in the league, but they don’t play like that. There are four future Hall of Famers on the list all looking to get used to playing side by side, but with LeBron and others missing out on so much time due to rest and injuries, they haven’t figured it out yet. The reason I like them here is they are still solid defensively, ranking 15th in the league in defensive rating. Memphis is still in 25th place. So I’ll take the healthy Lakers team over the bad defensive team that’s missing its key offensive player.

Main trend: There’s no trend to support this piece, so let’s pretend the Lakers covered the last million encounters with the Grizzlies.

college basketball

no. 1 Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

The choice: Rutgers +13.5 (-110) —I’m hurrying up here. I like making high-ranking college teams disappear because they’re often overvalued in the market, and this is a pretty good place to go against Purdue. First of all, the Boilermakers are legitimately good. They are 8-0 and have taken wins over North Carolina, Villanova, Florida State and Iowa. The combination of 7’4 Zach Edey and 6’10 Trevion Williams causes many problems for the opponents and will be a huge pain in the ass for Rutgers tonight.

But there are factors at play that we need to consider tonight.

One is that #1 next to Purdue’s name — the first time the show has ever been #1 in the AP poll, by the way — but more importantly, this is Purdue’s first road race of the season. The wins over North Carolina and Villanova came on a neutral ground and the other six wins were all at Mackey Arena. While a road race at Rutgers isn’t the roughest atmosphere out there, playing a conference opponent for your first road test can be tough, and Rutgers has enough size and height to handle Edey and Williams at least. Purdue will win this game, but Rutgers will make it awkward.

Main trend: Rutgers is 5-1-1 ATS in the last seven as a house dog.

Tonight’s Parlay

